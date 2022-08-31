From September 1 to 30 , several teams from our distribution centres, our RONA affiliated dealer stores and our Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores will take part in the campaign, for a total of 313 locations.

Over 242 charities, NPOs, and public schools will receive support from this campaign.

Lowe's Canada will match 50% of the funds raised, up to $2,000 per location.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, is bringing back its Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign from September 1 to September 30. Customers and partners at participating locations throughout the country will be invited to make donations in support of the local cause selected by employees and thus help to build stronger communities.

Lowe’s Canada is bringing back its Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign from September 1 to September 30. Customers and partners at participating locations throughout the country will be invited to make donations in support of the local cause selected by employees and thus help to build stronger communities. Lowe’s Canada will match 50% of the funds raised, up to $2,000 per location. Over 242 charities, NPOs, and public schools will receive support from this campaign. (CNW Group/Lowe's Canada)

This year, six of the network's distribution centres, as well as 81 RONA affiliated dealer stores will join the Lowe's, RONA, and Réno-Depôt corporate stores to support an impressive 242 charities, non-profit organizations, and public schools across the country. At the end of the campaign, Lowe's Canada will match 50% of the funds raised by the 313 participating teams, up to $2,000 per location. In addition, some teams have chosen to further support their cause by volunteering to help carry out a project.

"At Lowe's Canada, we recognize the tremendous work that these organizations do at the local level. We are happy to support them in turn. The Lowe's Canada Heroes campaign brings people together in our network, showing their desire to make a difference," explains Mélanie Lussier, Director, External Communications and Sustainable Development. "With 313 participating locations supporting 242 organizations across the country, our network is more mobilized and united than ever."

For more information on this initiative or to view the list of supported organizations in your area, visit:

To share this news on social media, please use #HeroesCampaign and @Lowe's Canada (LinkedIn), @LowesCanadaCorp (Twitter), or @LowesCanadaCorp (Facebook).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of US $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Québec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services more than 450 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Depôt, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, Ext. 5271, 1 866 566-3342, [email protected]