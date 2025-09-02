The Byng Group Expands U.S. Presence with Strategic Acquisition of RC Legnini Company

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Byng Group (Byng), Ontario's leading provider of multi-family rental suite turnover and renovation services, today announced the acquisition of U.S.-based RC Legnini (RCL) Company, a highly-regarded general contracting firm serving the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. This strategic move strengthens Byng's position as a premier North American renovation partner for multi-family housing providers and expands its reach into RCL's highly populated US market.

By uniting Byng's capacity and expertise in large-scale suite turnover and renovation projects with RCL's deep capabilities in commercial and residential construction, the acquisition accelerates Byng's long term growth strategy and enhances its ability to deliver high-quality renovation services for multi-family clients on both sides of the Canada-US border.

"The RCL team has built a trusted reputation over decades of delivering high quality and reliable renovation services" said Scott Bunker, CEO of The Byng Group. "Their values align perfectly with ours, starting with a deep commitment to clients – always on-time, on-budget, and on-quality. Together, combined with the strengths of our Vigil-Byng team in Maryland, we will set a new standard for multi-family renovations in the Northeast United States."

Founded in 1972, RCL has a proven track record in senior living renovations, commercial build-outs, common area upgrades, and historic restoration projects, earning long-standing relationships with property owners, managers, and developers. The company's strong regional presence and seasoned team complement Byng's operational scale, advanced technology, and customer-first culture.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Byng," said Mitch Handman, President of Byng-RCL. "This partnership allows us to bring Byng's innovative business model to our multi-family clients, while continuing to deliver the personal service and attention to detail that have defined RCL for more than 50 years."

The acquisition builds on Byng's recent expansion after acquiring Vigil Contracting with the backing of new strategic investors Unity Partners. This acquisition reinforces Byng's brand commitment - Byng For Life - a promise built around reliability, trust, quality, teamwork, and performance for property owners and residents alike, across North America.

"This is more than an acquisition. Two like-minded companies are coming together – with both dedicated to a common purpose of renovating multi-family communities to improve the lives of residents," added Bunker. "Our combined expertise will fuel growth, enhance service offerings, and create new opportunities for all of our clients and team members across North America."

