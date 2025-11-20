The Branded Agency Launches Snail Ventures, a New Investment Arm Supporting High-Growth Startups and Small Businesses Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Branded Agency Inc., Vancouver's leading brand-first marketing and creative firm, today announced the launch of Snail Ventures, a new investment arm designed to support early-stage founders through strategic capital, brand clarity, and growth expertise. Snail Ventures will focus on startup investment opportunities and investments for small businesses in Canada, offering long-term, brand-led financial backing to innovative companies poised for scalable growth.

Over the next five years, The Branded Agency will invest $10 million into Canadian startups and small businesses, with $1 million allocated for 2026. This initiative positions Snail Ventures as one of the few brand-first funding partners in the Canadian startup investment landscape.

Since 2020, The Branded Agency has earned recognition as one of North America's fastest-growing agencies, known for delivering brand strategy, creative execution, and measurable performance results for high-growth companies such as Acknowledge, Eyecart, DrTung's, and Paren. With the launch of Snail Ventures, the agency is expanding its mission to help founders not only market their companies--but also access the capital required to grow them.

A New Model for Startup Investment in Canada: Slow, Strategic, and Proof-Driven

Snail Ventures represents a different kind of investment philosophy--one built for long-term sustainability rather than short-term velocity.

"Most founders feel pressured to scale as fast as possible," said Quincy Samycia, Founder & CEO of The Branded Agency. "Snail Ventures was created to provide a more thoughtful approach to startup investment in Canada. We believe the most successful companies over the next decade will be the ones built with intentionality, data, evidence, and brand alignment--not reactive speed."

By combining strategic capital with the agency's world-class brand strategy, AI-powered content, and full-funnel marketing capabilities, Snail Ventures becomes a uniquely powerful partner for founders seeking not just funding, but a proven pathway to long-term growth.

Funding That Unites Brand, Product, and Proof

Snail Ventures extends the agency's proprietary Golden Spiral™ framework -- a brand strategy system that aligns the core truths of brand, customer, product, and marketing into a self-reinforcing growth loop.

"Most venture firms invest based on potential. We invest based on proof," said Meghan Conyers, Co-Founder of The Branded Agency. "Founders who have evidence of customer demand--or the potential for it--deserve a partner who can help turn that truth into performance. Snail Ventures bridges the gap between funding, branding, and execution."

This approach makes Snail Ventures uniquely suited for companies seeking both strategic funding and the brand foundation required to scale effectively in Canada's competitive small business and startup markets.

$10 Million in Investments for Small Businesses and Startups Over the Next Five Years

Snail Ventures will deploy up to $10 million between 2026 and 2031, offering a mix of equity, revenue-share, and hybrid funding models tailored to business stage and strategic fit. With $1 million designated for 2026, the firm aims to support founders at pivotal inflection points in their growth.

Snail Ventures will prioritize:

Investments for small businesses in Canada with strong product-market fit

with strong product-market fit Early-stage companies seeking Canadian startup investment



Founders innovating in CPG, wellness, sustainability, tech, and consumer categories

Brands aligned with the "Green Space™"--underserved markets with cultural and commercial potential

Businesses ready to scale through long-term, brand-backed strategy

Applications open January 2, 2026 at:

www.brandedagency.com/investments

About Snail Ventures

Snail Ventures is the investment arm of The Branded Agency, built to support early-stage companies through patient capital, brand-backed acceleration, and world-class strategic and creative guidance. With a focus on startup investment and investments for small businesses in Canada, Snail Ventures helps founders scale with clarity, discipline, and measurable proof.

About The Branded Agency

The Branded Agency Inc. is a Vancouver-based, brand-first marketing and creative firm known for its proof-driven strategies, bold creative, AI-powered content, and full-funnel performance capabilities. Through its proprietary Brand-Backed Performance™ and Golden Spiral™ frameworks, the agency helps companies scale with alignment, evidence, and measurable growth. Its clients include Fortune 500s, VC-backed startups, and some of Canada's fastest-growing small businesses.

More information at www.brandedagency.com .

www.brandedagency.com/press-media

