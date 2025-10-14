The Branded Agency Inc., Vancouver's Top Branding Agency Rebrands, Setting the Standard for the Future of Marketing

The new site reflects The Branded Agency's belief that branding and performance are inseparable. By uniting brand strategy, creative, AI-powered content, and full-funnel marketing under one roof, the firm has created a blueprint for what it calls a "new era agency": brand-first, proof-driven, and AI-empowered.

"Brand and marketing don't belong in silos," said Meghan Conyers, Co-founder of The Branded Agency. "We've proven that when strategy, creative, and performance live under one roof, every touchpoint works harder. We built our agency model around this idea -- and our new website brings it to life. We create brands knowing exactly how they'll be marketed, and we run marketing that's rooted in a brand's core truth. That's Brand-Backed Performance™: full-funnel strategy, creative, and execution integrated end to end. Nothing is siloed, and that's what allows our clients to scale with sustainable growth."

The Branded Agency's integrated model has delivered measurable results across industries

Acknowledge , a regenerative CBD wellness brand, achieved +493% year-over-year revenue growth .





, a regenerative CBD wellness brand, achieved . Eyecart , an e-commerce eyecare company, grew email revenue +278% in 90 days .





, an e-commerce eyecare company, grew email revenue . DrTung's, a leading DTC oral care brand, realized an increase in 2.3X revenue YoY, and an 125% increase in new customers

With expertise that spans CPG, technology, and enterprise solutions, The Branded Agency has become one of Vancouver's most sought-after partners for both global companies and ambitious local businesses.

The new website embodies the agency's "Don't Be Boring" ethos: clean, direct, and proof-driven, while serving as a hub for case studies, services, and insights. It signals not just the evolution of The Branded Agency Inc., but a shift in how branding and marketing firms will operate in the decade ahead.

Visit the new website at www.brandedagency.com.

About The Branded Agency

The Branded Agency is a full-service branding and marketing firm based in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2020, the agency helps companies scale through its proprietary Brand-Backed Performance™ methodology, uniting brand, creative, AI, and performance marketing into one cohesive growth system. With clients ranging from Fortune 500s to VC-backed startups, The Branded Agency is known for proof-driven strategies, bold creative, and measurable results.

