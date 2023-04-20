The Brand Factory Group wins Five Marketing Awards from the West End Home Builders Association (WE HBA)

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ -Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory (TBF) and digital agency Joey Ai are honoured to have received five awards in the 2022 West End Home Builders Association (WE HBA) Awards of Distinction. All five of the awards are for marketing and advertising done on behalf of EMBLEM Developments for The Design District in Hamilton.

"The Brand Factory has been the agency of record for EMBLEM for four years, and we really appreciate the opportunity they've offered us to push our creativity to new heights," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory.

EMBLEM is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies in the GTA with a focus on developing high-rise residential buildings. The Design District is its new, three-tower, master-planned condominium community in Hamilton at 41 Wilson St.

"I'd also like to thank the WE HBA for its recognition of our work," Sulpizi said. "This organization that represents the residential construction industry in Hamilton-Halton works tirelessly as advocates and resources for its 300 members."

The Brand Factory has won the following awards from the WE HBA:

Marketing Award of the Year: Emblem The Design District

Best Ingenuity in Marketing: Emblem The Design District

Best Social Media Campaign: Emblem The Design District

Best Signage: Emblem The Design District

Best Magazine Advertisement: Emblem The Design District

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, the Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of six key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Joey Ai, Caramel Content, Inclusion, and Studio Houman. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBFG prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2022, TBFG launched 16,000 units in North America.

