The Brand Factory Marks 25 Years as a BILD Member, Reflects on Industry Growth

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Brand Factory proudly marks 25 years as a member of the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD), recognizing the association's enduring role in supporting the housing and development community across the Greater Toronto Area.

For over a century, BILD has brought together professionals from across the sector to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and support the region's evolving needs. With over 1,000 member companies contributing to the majority of new residential development in the GTA, BILD has helped shape the conversations that matter most to the future of the built environment.

In an industry defined by constant change, BILD has remained a steady voice--offering resources, insights, and a forum for connection that helps members stay informed and prepared for what's next.

The Brand Factory acknowledges the leadership of Dave Wilkes, President and CEO of BILD, and the work of the association's team in championing the growth and resilience of the development community.

This milestone celebrates not only the journey so far but also the shared commitment to building better communities for generations to come.

SOURCE The Brand Factory

Media Contact: Ashley Shearer, Vice President, Client Services, The Brand Factory, thebrandfactory.com