The Brand Factory Group celebrates seven prestigious 2023 Awards from the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD)

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ -Toronto-based advertising agency The Brand Factory Group (TBFG) and digital agency Joey Ai are celebrating, with their clients, seven 2023 BILD Awards.

BILD presents its prestigious annual Awards to recognize the most impressive achievements of developers, new home builders, architects and designers, as well as sales and marketing professionals across the Greater Toronto Area.

"BILD works tirelessly as an organization to promote the interests of Toronto builders and everyone who supports the industry, and we are thankful for BILD's ongoing recognition of award-winning work," said Joseph Sulpizi, President and Chief Creative Officer, The Brand Factory Group. "For our agency, the BILD awards have become a benchmark of quality. I would like to thank our loyal clients for giving us the opportunity to work with them on exceptional projects that break new ground creatively and strategically."

The BILD Awards were presented at an exclusive gala on May 12 in Vaughan, Ontario, with the judging process overseen by a panel of experts who narrowed down all submissions to determine the winners in 47 categories.

The Brand Factory Group is celebrating the following BILD awards:

Green Builder of the Year, Mid/High-Rise – Tridel

Green Builder of the Year, Low-Rise – Minto Communities

Project of the Year, Low-Rise – Minto Communities, The Heights of Harmony

People's Choice Award – Tridel, Harbourwalk at Lakeview Village

Best Presentation Centre – Lakeview Village – Lakeview Village Discovery Centre

Best High-Rise Building Design (Pinnacle) – Tridel, Harbourwalk at Lakeview Village

Best Semi/Townhouse Design – Primont Homes, Joshua Creek Montage

About The Brand Factory Group: The world's most award-winning real estate lifestyle agency, the Brand Factory Group (TBFG) has demonstrated more than 25 years of creative excellence. TBFG is comprised of six key business groups: The Brand Factory, TBF Motion, Joey Ai, Caramel Content, Inclusion, and Studio Houman. This allows for an omni-channel for each of its clients to achieve symbiotic brand energy across all lines of communications. A full-time creative director serves in each discipline, which is not seen anywhere else in the industry. TBFG prides itself on quick turnaround, allowing it to move as fast as the market; in 2022, TBFG launched 16,000 units in North America.

