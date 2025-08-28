The BMO Nations' Cup Returns To Spruce Meadows 'Masters'

Along with BMO Nations' Cup Team Autograph Signing

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The BMO Nations' Cup returns to Spruce Meadows on Saturday, September 6 as a highlight of Spruce Meadows' 50th Anniversary.

Launching in 1977, the BMO Nations' Cup will see top riders from eleven countries face off on the world-famous International Ring during an afternoon of thrilling sport.

Show jumping fans will also once again be able to meet their favourite global stars, courtesy of BMO, in the BMO Nations' Cup Team Autograph Signing, taking place at Spruce Meadows on Friday, September 5.

This year's events will feature riders and horses from Canada, USA, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Netherlands, Great Britain and Mexico, along with the reigning Olympic gold medal team from Great Britain and recent European Championship winners Belgium.

The Canadian squad will once again be led by 'Captain Canada' Ian Millar, with full confirmation of team riders still to come.

"As one of the founding sponsors of Spruce Meadows, BMO has supported equestrian sports for more than 45 years," said June Zimmer, Regional President Private Wealth, Western Canada at BMO. "We are proud to be back at Spruce Meadows for the BMO Nations' Cup, one of the most outstanding team show jumping events of the year. Thank you to the passionate equestrian sports community and to the Southern Family of Spruce Meadows for their continued partnership."

Both BMO events are included with General Admission to the Spruce Meadows 'Masters' which is FREE for children under 8 and just $30 for adults. Youth (8-12) and seniors (65+) are $10.

The Spruce Meadows 'Masters' Tournament runs from September 3-7.

Ticketing information can be found at Spruce Meadows | Spruce Meadows 'Masters'

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: [email protected] / +1.825.735.8781