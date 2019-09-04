The Beauty Industry's Top Full Service Supplier, HCT Group, Has Officially Acquired 100% Ownership Of HCT Kent Packaging Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- HCT Group has officially acquired 100% ownership of HCT Kent Packaging Ltd as of July 2, 2019. The two companies have been partners for over 13 years and HCT Group is excited to be taking full ownership of the 500,000 square foot Chinese factory. HCT Kent was cofounded in 2006 by HCT and Kent Lee. The HCT Kent facility currently features a fully automated assembly line and specializes in plastic injection molding, EBM (extrusion blow molding), and IBM (injection blow molding).

Jenny Hsu, Chief Strategy Officer, HCT Group states, "This acquisition has given us the power to further merge our world-class design and innovation capabilities with fully integrated in-house manufacturing. We have plans to double the size of the factory to increase capacity, which will allow us to aggressively capture business historically left on the table. In addition, this acquisition will give us the ability to expand our product offerings, and serve new markets, while delivering the same great quality and service that HCT Group has always been known for."

For over 25 years, HCT Group has remained a global leader in cosmetic manufacturing and is the top full service supplier for many of the beauty industry's most successful brands. While the company works with brands from all over the world, this acquisition will give them the capacity needed to capture business that they were not previously able to, and help them break into China's expansive beauty marketplace.

As HCT gears up for a very successful year following this acquisition, they are also reflective and thankful for the many years of prosperous work with Mr. Kent Lee.

SOURCE HCT Group

For further information: Carley Propst, 310-496-5374, cpropst@hctusa.com, http://www.hctgroup.com

