The Bahamas in June: Get Outside and Play!

Island Focus: Andros

NASSAU, The Bahamas, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- For travellers looking to experience a slice of paradise, there is no better time to head to The Bahamas. June offers an incredible opportunity to explore this enchanting destination. New air connectivity makes it easier to visit, and lively sporting events and festivals give visitors an opportunity to explore the destination. Travellers can discover paradise across all islands of The Bahamas, whether relaxing on a pristine beach, diving in the world's 3rd largest coral reef, or getting a taste of authentic Bahamian culture.

New Routes

The pink sand beaches of Harbour Island have never been easier to get to, thanks to Tradewind Aviation's new nonstop route between Palm Beach, Florida and North Eleuthera International Airport. Tradewind will be operating the semi-private service on its Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, providing a new, easy, and endlessly stylish way to fly to North Eleuthera – where travelers connect to ferries or boats for the quick hop over to "Briland," as locals call it.

Beginning 4 June, Southwest Airlines will be flying between Orlando and Nassau , two bustling hubs for sun-seekers, throughout the entire summer. In just ninety minutes, travellers can find themselves touching down where an island paradise awaits them.

Events

Pineapple Festival (7 – 8 June 2024 )

Eleuthera boasts of the sweetest pineapples in the world! Years ago, the pineapple was in abundance on the island and was exported all over the world. Today, pineapple farmers are trying their best to ensure that the pineapple crop continues to grow and thrive on the island. The annual Pineapple Festival is a celebration and appreciation to all the farmers who work and toil to harvest the sweet, juicy, delicious pineapple, every year. This event is a time for descendants and visitors to come together and enjoy good company and entertainment. Native food, desserts, and beverages will be on sale.

Regattas In The Abacos ( 23 June 2024 )

Regattas in The Abacos is a vibrant celebration of events that features a colorful array of sailboats and powerboats competing in exhilarating races along the crystal-clear waters of The Abacos . Amid the stunning backdrop of turquoise seas and white sandy beaches, visitors and locals come together to enjoy thrilling competitions, live music, delicious Bahamian cuisine, and a festive atmosphere. These regattas are a perfect blend of sporting excitement and cultural immersion, making them a must-attend experience for anyone looking to embrace the true spirit of The Abacos.

Looking Ahead…

Eleuthera Extended Boating Fling 2024 (9 – 19 July 2024 )

Escape to the pristine paradise of Eleuthera, where turquoise waters meet powdery white sand, and adventure beckons at every turn. Travellers are invited to embark on an extended boating fling that will leave them with lasting memories of sun-soaked days, island exploration, and the thrill of the open sea. All Boating Flings depart from Bahia Mar Marina , 801 Seabreeze Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL , 33316. Flings begin and are held Thursday - Sunday during June and July. All flings have a mandatory Captain's meeting on Wednesdays prior to departure. Dockage space is on a first-come first-served basis.

Goombay Summer Festivals (June – August 2024 )

Goombay Summer Festivals are the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation's annual summer festivals that showcase the true essence of being a Bahamian. Taking place across multiple islands, the festival showcases the country's rich heritage through live music, dance performances, art displays and authentic Bahamian cuisine.

Promotions and Offers:

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Atlantis Paradise Island: A Barbie adventure has arrived at Atlantis with Barbie-themed suites (adorned with pink walls, shell-shaped throw pillows, disco balls, doll-themed artwork, mirrors with decals to take the perfect mirror selfie, and even Barbie beach bathroom decor), private cabanas, pool parties, and more. The promotion, which debuted Memorial Day weekend and is set to last well into 2024, allows guests to explore interactive indoor boardwalk activities, shop Barbie merchandise, and enjoy Barbie-themed experiences throughout the resort.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort: Experience a secluded sanctuary with a complimentary fourth night and private transportation between the airport and the Resort. Exclusive paradise awaits from now through 31 December 2024 .

Grand Isle Resort & Residences: Escape to paradise through an Extended Stay Program. For those looking to get away from the crowds, extend a vacation, or find a long-term paradise; the resort invites guests to make Grand Isle their new temporary residence, including flexible housekeeping services, personalized grocery shopping, and private chefs for in-villa dining. Stays of 14 days or longer are eligible to receive discounts, which will be contingent on the length of stay, seasonality, and availability of the requested Villa type.

Looking ahead...

Two summer campaign promotions will soon be made available for couples seeking romantic getaways and families in pursuit of an unforgettable adventure. From 3 June to 31 August, #BahamasSummerBaecation promises enchanting experiences and intimate moments, from secluded beach retreats to adventurous excursions, while #BahamasFamilyEscape offers a wide range of family-friendly accommodations and exciting activities, creating lasting memories for all. Check back here for more information soon!

Recent Renovations and Upcoming Openings

Exuma Palms Resort

The recently renovated Exuma Palms Resort is a boutique hotel located at Three Sisters Beach on Exuma Island. It offers guests rooms with ocean and pool views, private beach and swimming pool access, friendly staff, and fresh meals at The Blue Conch Restaurant and Bar.

Bayan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences (2025)

Come early 2025, the luxury Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, located 48 nautical miles east of Miami Beach , will welcome guests for the ultimate nature-inspired getaway. Spearheaded by Rockwell Island Development Group, the highly anticipated property can be accessed via seaplane, private jet, helicopter, or boat. The development will span 750 acres boasting 50 rooms, an onsite beach club, and 54 custom waterfront homes for those seeking a more permanent stay. If that wasn't enough, the idyllic retreat will also offer overwater bungalows—a first for the Caribbean and the brand.

The largest island in The Bahamas, Andros, which is home to world-class diving with countless blue holes, thriving coral reefs, numerous shipwrecks, and national forests, remains virtually untouched. Andros' particular geography means that it offers breathtaking dive sites with shallow coral gardens and the spectacular Andros Barrier Reef which trails off the island's east coast. Among the island's five parks, the West Side National Park protects 1.5 million acres of pristine wilderness; and to the east, the North & South Marine Parks protect 8,500 acres of the Andros Barrier Reef, which is the world's third largest barrier reef. It is 90 miles long and home to over 160 species of fish and coral! In addition to water adventures, travellers can visit the island's world-famous batik fabric and garment factory, Androsia. Brightly coloured authentic Bahamian hand-dyed cotton fabric, these garments are inspired by elements found in the island's environment and Bahamian culture. Visitors can learn about Andros' iconic artistic history, tour the factory, watch the artisans as they wax, cut and dye these beautifully coloured fabrics, and make a two-yard piece of batik to take home themselves.

Don't miss out on the unforgettable experiences and unbeatable deals that The Bahamas has to offer, this June. For more information on these exciting events and offerings, visit www.Bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

