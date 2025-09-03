The Andersons, Inc. to Host 2025 Investor Day

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE), announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in New York City.

President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Krueger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Valentine, and other members of the executive management team will provide a comprehensive overview of the company's strategic vision and an in-depth review of its businesses, culture, capital allocation strategy, and financial objectives.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will include formal presentations and multiple Q&A sessions, followed by a leadership luncheon, during which in-person attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the management team.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited, and advanced registration is required.

The live webcast of the event, as well as the supporting materials will be available to the public on the day of the event on The Andersons Investor Relations page at https://investors.andersonsinc.com/events. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours following the event and will be archived for 12 months.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture company that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewables sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

Mike Hoelter, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations, Phone: 419-897-6715, Email: [email protected]