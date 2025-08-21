The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2025

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend of 19.5 cents ($0.195) per share payable on October 22, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 01, 2025.

This is The Andersons 116th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture company that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewables sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

