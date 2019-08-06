The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Company reports net income of $29.9 million , or $0.91 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $32.3 million , or $0.98 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increases year over year by almost 50 percent to $88.6 million .

Trade Group reports pretax income of $23.7 million and adjusted pretax income of $27.0 million on strong corn and wheat basis appreciation and cash trading.

Ethanol Group records pretax income of $2.6 million in a challenging margin environment.

Plant Nutrient Group records pretax income of $15.9 million despite significantly lower primary and specialty nutrient sales volumes.

Rail Group earns $3.2 million of pretax income on steady railcar leasing income.

"Extremely wet weather in many of our core grain origination markets benefited our Trade Group but hurt both our Ethanol and Plant Nutrient Groups during the quarter. The resulting market conditions illustrated perfectly the value of the more diversified, newly integrated portfolio we now operate in our Trade Group," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We were able to capitalize on merchandising opportunities caused by grain and feed ingredient price volatility. However, we're concerned about the implications of a smaller corn crop on the utilization of our eastern grain assets for the remainder of this year and into 2020."

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Variance YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Variance Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1 $40.9 $29.3 $11.6 $21.5 $27.3 ($5.8) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)1 $44.1 $29.3 $14.8 $36.3 $27.3 $9.0 Trade (Grain) Group $27.0 $8.7 $18.3 $21.1 $7.5 $13.6 Ethanol Group $2.6 $7.3 ($4.7) $5.2 $10.4 ($5.2) Plant Nutrient Group $15.9 $15.1 $0.8 $12.0 $16.2 ($4.2) Rail Group $3.2 $0.9 $2.3 $7.5 $4.9 $2.6 Other ($4.6) ($2.8) ($1.8) ($9.5) ($11.7) $2.2 Net Income (Loss)1 $29.9 $21.5 $8.4 $15.9 $19.8 ($3.9) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $32.3 $21.5 $10.8 $27.0 $19.8 $7.2 Diluted EPS $0.91 $0.76 $0.15 $0.48 $0.70 ($0.22) Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.98 $0.76 $0.22 $0.82 $0.70 $0.12 EBITDA $85.4 $59.7 $25.7 $114.0 $87.3 $26.7 Adjusted EBITDA $88.6 $59.7 $28.9 $128.9 $87.3 $41.6

1 Excludes net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests of ($0.5) in Q2 2019, ($0.1) in Q2 2018, ($0.6) for year-to-date 2019 and ($0.4) for year-to-date 2018.

"The Trade Group's adjusted results were strong, as basis appreciation and good merchandising results helped offset weakness in the food and specialty ingredients units," Bowe continued. "The Ethanol Group remained profitable in a considerably compressed margin environment. As expected, the Plant Nutrient Group's results were hurt by substantially lower primary and specialty nutrient volumes due to the wet spring, but margins were stronger, resulting in improved year-over-year pretax income. The Rail Group performed well, primarily due to solid leasing results."

Further Adjustments Related to the Lansing Acquisition

The company continues to refine its purchase price allocation. While the net adjustments recorded during the quarter were negligible, the group also incurred $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, of incremental depreciation and amortization expenses based on a revised revaluation of acquired fixed assets and definite-lived intangibles. The group now expects to incur incremental depreciation and amortization of $2.4 million each quarter through 2021.

As it did in the first quarter, the company has recast second quarter 2018 pretax income for the former Grain Group and the Ethanol Group to conform to segment reporting changes made in conjunction with the acquisition of Lansing Trade Group. The changes resulted in a reclassification of $1.2 million in pretax income from the Grain Group to the Ethanol Group. The company expects similar adjustments for each quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Group Records Excellent Results on Increased Volatility and Strong Merchandising Results; Announces Pending Sale of Ontario Agronomy Business

With the closing of the Lansing acquisition effective January 1, 2019, Trade Group results now include the consolidated operating results of both Lansing and Thompsons Limited.

The Trade Group recorded pretax income of $23.7 million and adjusted pretax income of $27.0 million for the quarter. Adjustments include $3.1 million for pretax impairment charges on the Trade Group's remaining Tennessee assets. As noted above, the group also incurred $0.4 million of incremental depreciation and amortization expenses. The former Grain Group recorded pretax income of $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Income from merchandising activities was strong due to significant market volatility.

Profit from grain originations and the group's assets was up on significant corn and soft red wheat basis appreciation.

The integration of Lansing and Thompsons continued to progress well.

Due in large part to the Lansing acquisition, the group's second quarter 2019 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were $44.8 million and $48.0 million, respectively, which reflect improvements in both the legacy and acquired businesses.

The group also announced that it has reached an agreement to sell the agronomy assets of Thompsons Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary in Ontario, Canada, to Sylvite Holdings Inc. of Burlington, Ontario. The sale is expected to close in September 2019. The Andersons will continue to own and operate Thompsons' grain storage and food processing facilities in Ontario.

Ethanol Group Remains Profitable Despite Weak Industry Margins

The Ethanol Group earned pretax income of $2.6 million in the second quarter compared to the $7.3 million of pretax income it earned in the same period in 2018.

Margins were extremely weak, but ethanol and corn oil yields continued to improve.

The group selectively reduced production in response to the margin environment

Third party ethanol trading increased sales volumes and margins.

The group is in the process of commissioning its state-of-the-art bio-refinery in Kansas in partnership with ICM, Inc. The plant will produce low-carbon ethanol targeted for the higher-margin California market and several higher-value coproducts.

Plant Nutrient Group Income Grows Year Over Year

The Plant Nutrient Group recorded pretax income of $15.9 million in the second quarter compared to pretax income of $15.1 million in the prior year period.

For the second consecutive quarter, both primary and specialty nutrient volumes significantly lagged prior year amounts due to unprecedented wet weather across our selling region, reducing planted corn acres.

Improved margins per ton driven by cost containment, operational efficiency and product mix offset the impact of the volume shortfall.

Inventory carrying costs increased year over year due to delayed and reduced planting.

The group's current quarter EBITDA was $24.9 million, a slight increase over 2018 second quarter results.

Rail Group Results Highlighted by Steady Leasing Income

The Rail Group earned second quarter pretax income of $3.2 million compared to $0.9 million in the same period of the prior year. Prior year results included a $4.7 million impairment charge on railcars the group later scrapped.

Railcar leasing income rose year over year on stronger utilization and more cars on lease but was offset in part by increased allowances for doubtful accounts.

Income from car sales was negligible.

Service and other pretax income fell significantly, largely due to workers compensation and other expenses and lower sales volumes at certain repair facilities.

The group's second quarter 2019 EBITDA of $15.8 million was comparable to second quarter 2018 EBITDA before considering the 2018 impairment charge.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes adjusted pretax income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and better period-to-period comparability. Adjusted pretax income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income, net income or net income per share as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within the financial tables provided in the release.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(Unaudited)































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,325,041

$ 911,402

$ 4,301,833

$ 1,547,141 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,164,313

820,928

4,031,441

1,392,962 Gross profit 160,728

90,474

270,392

154,179 Operating, administrative and general expenses 106,918

59,853

220,267

124,110 Asset impairment 3,081

6,272

3,081

6,272 Interest expense 15,727

7,825

31,637

14,824 Other income:













Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates (157)

9,803

1,362

13,376 Other income, net 5,563

2,828

4,049

4,514 Income (loss) before income taxes 40,408

29,155

20,818

26,863 Income tax provision (benefit) 10,997

7,742

5,555

7,432 Net income (loss) 29,411

21,413

15,263

19,431 Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests (477)

(116)

(632)

(398) Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 29,888

$ 21,529

$ 15,895

$ 19,829















Per common share:













Basic earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders $ 0.92

$ 0.76

$ 0.49

$ 0.70 Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders $ 0.91

$ 0.76

$ 0.48

$ 0.70

The Andersons, Inc.













Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income













(Unaudited)































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 29,888

$ 21,529

$ 15,895

$ 19,829 Items impacting other income, net of tax:













One time acquisition costs (907)

-

5,209

- Transaction related stock compensation 1,010

-

3,572

- Asset impairment 2,311

-

2,311

-















Total adjusting items 2,414

-

11,092

- Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 32,302

$ 21,529

$ 26,987

$ 19,829















Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders $ 0.91

$ 0.76

$ 0.48

$ 0.70















Impact on diluted earnings per share 0.07

-

0.34

- Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.98

$ 0.76

$ 0.82

$ 0.70

















The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,087

$ 22,593

$ 58,611 Accounts receivable, net 712,294

207,285

218,476 Inventories 753,641

690,804

495,611 Commodity derivative assets – current 233,015

51,421

54,259 Other current assets 58,439

50,703

42,648 Assets held for sale 151

392

9,816 Total current assets 1,768,627

1,023,198

879,421 Other assets:









Commodity derivative assets – noncurrent 6,161

480

1,008 Other assets, net 346,531

127,503

138,201 Right of use asset, net 74,073

-

- Equity method investments 120,929

242,326

232,159

547,694

370,309

371,368 Rail Group assets leased to others, net 559,711

521,785

458,424 Property, plant and equipment, net 695,827

476,711

408,575 Total assets $ 3,571,859

$ 2,392,003

$ 2,117,788











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 426,125

$ 205,000

$ 185,000 Trade and other payables 527,250

462,535

282,221 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 49,761

32,533

16,103 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 69,369

32,647

85,160 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 165,383

79,046

74,512 Current maturities of long-term debt 66,678

21,589

13,700 Total current liabilities 1,304,566

833,350

656,696











Right of use liability 48,401

-

- Other long-term liabilities 18,398

32,184

30,325 Commodity derivative liabilities – noncurrent 3,985

889

3,202 Employee benefit plan obligations 22,019

22,542

26,131 Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,007,012

496,187

435,580 Deferred income taxes 146,839

130,087

118,864 Total liabilities 2,551,220

1,515,239

1,270,798 Total equity 1,020,639

876,764

846,990 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,571,859

$ 2,392,003

$ 2,117,788

The Andersons, Inc.

















Segment Data



















(Unaudited)













































(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2019





















Revenues from external customers $ 1,766,305

$ 245,143

$ 270,577

$ 43,016

$ -

$ 2,325,041 Gross profit 102,846

4,312

38,798

14,772

-

160,728 Equity in earnings of affiliates (1,614)

1,457

-

-

-

(157) Other income, net 3,818

194

570

329

652

5,563 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,731

2,172

15,903

3,180

(4,578)

40,408 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(477)

-

-

-

(477) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 23,731

$ 2,649

$ 15,903

$ 3,180

$ (4,578)

$ 40,885























Three months ended June 30, 2018





















Revenues from external customers $ 365,100

$ 201,758

$ 303,106

$ 41,438

$ -

$ 911,402 Gross profit 33,887

5,862

37,167

13,558

-

90,474 Equity in earnings of affiliates 5,510

4,293

-

-

-

9,803 Other income, net 1,248

(476)

622

675

759

2,828 Income (loss) before income taxes 8,707

7,179

15,124

944

(2,799)

29,155 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(116)

-

-

-

(116) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 8,707

$ 7,295

$ 15,124

$ 944

$ (2,799)

$ 29,271















































Six months ended June 30, 2019





















Revenues from external customers $ 3,364,326

$ 453,974

$ 399,102

$ 84,431

$ -

$ 4,301,833 Gross profit 171,835

8,120

59,732

30,705

-

270,392 Equity in earnings of affiliates (1,745)

3,107

-

-

-

1,362 Other income, net 828

278

1,137

538

1,268

4,049 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,268

4,589

11,974

7,492

(9,505)

20,818 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(632)

-

-

-

(632) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 6,268

$ 5,221

$ 11,974

$ 7,492

$ (9,505)

$ 21,450























Six months ended June 30, 2018





















Revenues from external customers $ 641,126

$ 375,422

$ 438,723

$ 91,870

$ -

$ 1,547,141 Gross profit 59,111

9,554

59,404

26,110

-

154,179 Equity in earnings of affiliates 7,497

5,879

-

-

-

13,376 Other income, net 1,573

138

1,274

691

838

4,514 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,460

9,953

16,215

4,913

(11,678)

26,863 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interest -

(398)

-

-

-

(398) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 7,460

$ 10,351

$ 16,215

$ 4,913

$ (11,678)

$ 27,261























(a) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each Group is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income (loss).

The Andersons, Inc.



















Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA













(unaudited)





































































(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Three months ended June 30, 2019





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 23,731

$ 2,172

$ 15,903

$ 3,180

$ (4,578)

$ 40,408 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(477)

-

-

-

(477) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 23,731

2,649

15,903

3,180

(4,578)

40,885 Interest expense 10,243

(906)

2,386

4,181

(177)

15,727 Depreciation and amortization 10,837

48

6,631

8,389

2,850

28,755 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 44,811

$ 1,791

$ 24,920

$ 15,750

$ (1,905)

$ 85,367 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:





















One time acquisition costs (1,209)

-

-

-

-

(1,209) Transaction related stock compensation 1,346

-

-

-

-

1,346 Asset impairment 3,081

-

-

-

-

3,081 Total adjusting items 3,218

-

-

-

-

3,218 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,029

$ 1,791

$ 24,920

$ 15,750

$ (1,905)

$ 88,585























Three months ended June 30, 2018





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 8,707

$ 7,179

$ 15,124

$ 944

$ (2,799)

$ 29,155 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(116)

-

-

-

(116) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 8,707

7,295

15,124

944

(2,799)

29,271 Interest expense 3,930

(271)

1,642

2,718

(194)

7,825 Depreciation and amortization 4,126

1,517

6,769

7,119

3,022

22,553 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 16,763

$ 8,541

$ 23,535

$ 10,781

$ 29

$ 59,649























Six months ended June 30, 2019





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 6,268

$ 4,589

$ 11,974

$ 7,492

$ (9,505)

$ 20,818 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(632)

-

-

-

(632) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 6,268

5,221

11,974

7,492

(9,505)

21,450 Interest expense 21,158

(1,730)

4,647

7,860

(298)

31,637 Depreciation and amortization 25,036

187

13,294

16,664

5,775

60,956 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 52,462

$ 3,678

$ 29,915

$ 32,016

$ (4,028)

$ 114,043 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:





















One time acquisition costs 6,945

-

-

-

-

6,945 Transaction related stock compensation 4,762

-

-

-

-

4,762 Asset impairment 3,081

-

-

-

-

3,081 Total adjusting items 14,788

-

-

-

-

14,788 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,250

$ 3,678

$ 29,915

$ 32,016

$ (4,028)

$ 128,831























Six months ended June 30, 2018





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,460

$ 9,953

$ 16,215

$ 4,913

$ (11,678)

$ 26,863 Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(398)

-

-

-

(398) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 7,460

10,351

16,215

4,913

(11,678)

27,261 Interest expense 6,889

(311)

3,082

5,086

78

14,824 Depreciation and amortization 8,143

3,026

13,497

14,288

6,278

45,232 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 22,492

$ 13,066

$ 32,794

$ 24,287

$ (5,322)

$ 87,317

























SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

