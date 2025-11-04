The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $20 million or $0.59 per diluted share and adjusted net income attributable of $29 million, or $0.84 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $78 million
  • Renewables reported pretax income of $43 million and adjusted pretax income attributable of $46 million on strong operating performance and year-to-date 45Z tax credits
  • Agribusiness recorded pretax income of $1 million and adjusted pretax income attributable of $2 million

"This quarter's results include 100% ownership of our ethanol plants for August and September as a result of the acquisition we completed at the end of July. We are excited to have full control over these strategic assets and are both evaluating and implementing a variety of enhancements to continue improving ethanol and co-product yields while lowering the carbon intensity of the ethanol we produce," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "During the third quarter, we successfully completed our analysis of the requirements to qualify for 45Z tax credits. The year-to-date impact for our share of ethanol gallons sold is reflected in this quarter. We continue to be encouraged on fundamentals in Renewable fuels and will look for further opportunities to grow our presence in the space."

"We are progressing on our Port of Houston project, a strategic investment to add export capacity for soybean meal and efficiency improvements to the existing grain operations, which we expect will be completed in mid-2026. We continue to integrate Skyland Grain, LLC assets into our Agribusiness segment. Additionally, we are investing in our premium food corn business to increase capacity resulting from growing customer demand. We are on track to meet our run-rate EPS target by the end of 2026, and we anticipate further growth opportunities resulting from the current agricultural environment. We will be hosting an Investor Day on December 9, where we plan to provide updated long-range financial targets," continued Krueger.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows, allowing us to fund the ethanol purchase with cash on hand and only a minimal increase to our operating line. We expect to continue to fund many of our growth projects internally and our debt remains at a modest level," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "As a reminder, we now have access to 100% of the cash generated by our ethanol operations. We remain below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet."

Cash provided by operating activities was $234 million and a use of $2 million in the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes in the same periods was $68 million and $86 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the quarter totaled $67 million, a $29 million increase from 2024.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q3 2025

Q3 2024

Variance

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Variance

Pretax Income

$         25.8

$         62.2

$       (36.4)

$         53.9

$       133.5

$       (79.6)

Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1

19.9

38.1

(18.2)

34.0

85.8

(51.8)

Adjusted Pretax Income Attributable to the
Company1

31.1

34.6

(3.5)

49.3

86.1

(36.8)

     Agribusiness1

2.5

19.2

(16.7)

19.2

57.3

(38.1)

     Renewables1

46.3

25.9

20.4

71.2

62.9

8.3

     Other1

(17.7)

(10.5)

(7.2)

(41.1)

(34.1)

(7.0)

Net Income Attributable to the Company

20.1

27.4

(7.3)

28.3

68.9

(40.6)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the
Company1

28.5

24.7

3.8

40.9

69.8

(28.9)

Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS")

0.59

0.80

(0.21)

0.82

2.01

(1.19)

Adjusted EPS1

0.84

0.72

0.12

1.19

2.04

(0.85)

EBITDA1

69.0

101.0

(32.0)

189.0

246.6

(57.6)

Adjusted EBITDA1

$         78.3

$         97.4

$       (19.1)

$       200.7

$       246.9

$       (46.2)

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Grain Markets Remain Over-Supplied, Wheat Harvests Complete

Agribusiness recorded pretax income of $1 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $2 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $23 million and adjusted pretax income of $19 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Trade policy uncertainty, along with ongoing low prices and volatility, led to reduced gross profit in our grain assets and merchandising businesses (excluding Skyland). Lower margins across our assets and merchandising footprint and lower put-through volumes at our assets contributed to this decline compared to Q3 2024. Wheat harvest was completed during the quarter with higher-than-expected volumes, allowing our elevators in both the eastern and western grain belts to accumulate bushels at favorable basis values.

Fall harvest kicked off in the third quarter and is continuing to progress with yields varying across the country. With a large harvest and low market prices, feed and end-use customers continue to limit their purchasing to immediate needs. We expect elevation margins and merchandising opportunities to increase in the fourth quarter. Our balanced asset and merchandising portfolio enable opportunities in various market conditions, including this current period of higher supply with limited volatility.

The third quarter nutrient business saw increased margins and higher year-over-year volumes in this seasonally slow quarter. Fourth quarter farmer fertilizer sales and applications, weather permitting, should realize higher margins but may see reduced demand due to low grain prices.

Agribusiness' third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $29 million, compared to $45 million in 2024.

Renewables with Solid Quarter on Efficient Operations and Acquisition; Tax Credit Benefit 

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $43 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $46 million in the third quarter. For the same period in 2024, the segment reported pretax income of $50 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $26 million.

Results include two months of full ownership of the ethanol plants and the recording of year-to-date 2025 45Z tax credits of $20 million. The ethanol plants continue to run efficiently, resulting in slightly higher year-over-year yields and gallons produced. Lower board crush, higher corn basis, and increased natural gas costs contributed to lower overall margins. Plant co-product contribution improved with higher distillers corn oil prices, partially offset by declines in values of dried distillers grain. The impact of full ownership of the plants added pretax earnings of approximately $12 million, or $0.28 per share, to the quarter's results.

Strong ethanol demand, including exports, and an expected reduction in corn costs post-harvest should provide support for ethanol values. Under current law, 45Z tax credits remain in effect through 2029, providing continued policy support for renewable fuels and future growth opportunities at our plants. One such opportunity is at our Clymers, Indiana, facility, where a Class VI well permit for our completed test well is currently progressing through the EPA's approval process. Once approved, this facility will be eligible to sequester carbon on-site, decreasing our carbon intensity score even further.

Renewables had adjusted third quarter EBITDA of $67 million in 2025, compared to EBITDA of $63 million in 2024.

Income Taxes

The company recorded a modest income tax benefit for the quarter. This is a result of non-taxable 45Z income recognized and the elimination of certain reserves against uncertain tax positions related to R&D tax credits. Including full ownership of the ethanol plants, we now anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 15% - 18% which includes the impact of the expected full-year non-taxable credits.

The Andersons, Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 2,677,712


$ 2,620,988


$ 8,472,679


$ 8,134,410

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,506,840


2,443,863


7,990,519


7,653,594

Gross profit

170,872


177,125


482,160


480,816

Operating, administrative and general expenses

172,554


120,494


452,897


356,466

Interest expense, net

10,478


8,361


35,069


21,494

Other income, net

38,003


13,922


59,697


30,651

Income before income taxes

25,843


62,192


53,891


133,507

Income tax (benefit) provision

(228)


10,731


5,682


16,911

Net income

26,071


51,461


48,209


116,596

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,933


24,096


19,930


47,674

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$       20,138


$       27,365


$       28,279


$       68,922









Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common
shareholders:








Basic earnings:

$           0.59


$           0.80


$           0.83


$           2.03

Diluted earnings:

$           0.59


$           0.80


$           0.82


$           2.01

The Andersons, Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024

Assets






Current assets:






  Cash and cash equivalents

$                  81,630


$                561,771


$                454,065

  Accounts receivable, net

715,761


764,550


756,618

  Inventories

899,278


1,286,811


884,339

  Commodity derivative assets – current

154,449


148,801


122,326

  Other current assets

110,045


88,344


113,726

Total current assets

1,961,163


2,850,277


2,331,074

Property, plant and equipment, net

905,761


868,151


709,951

Other assets, net

430,035


402,886


347,273

Total assets

$             3,296,959


$             4,121,314


$             3,388,298







Liabilities and equity






Current liabilities:






  Short-term debt

$                141,356


$                166,614


$                  14,716

  Trade and other payables

782,683


1,047,436


774,347

  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

71,989


194,025


67,899

  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

68,618


59,766


85,640

  Current maturities of long-term debt

63,888


36,139


27,727

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

201,939


227,192


207,543

Total current liabilities

1,330,473


1,731,172


1,177,872

Long-term debt, less current maturities

569,052


608,151


542,564

Other long-term liabilities

174,417


182,155


144,855

Total liabilities

2,073,942


2,521,478


1,865,291

Total equity

1,223,017


1,599,836


1,523,007

Total liabilities and equity

$             3,296,959


$             4,121,314


$             3,388,298

The Andersons, Inc.
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)


Nine months ended September 30,

 (in thousands)

2025


2024

Operating Activities




Net income

$               48,209


$             116,596

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

100,058


91,626

Other

20,054


15,146

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

42,850


3,498

Inventories

391,784


278,947

Commodity derivatives

2,541


49,327

Other current and non-current assets

(16,914)


(59,376)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(405,399)


(433,069)

Net cash provided by operating activities

183,183


62,695

Investing Activities




Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(162,210)


(93,230)

Insurance proceeds

26,187


9,219

Other

8,723


(6,581)

Net cash used in investing activities

(127,300)


(90,592)

Financing Activities




Net payments under short-term lines of credit

(27,709)


(27,054)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

14,700


--

Payments of long-term debt

(26,519)


(20,649)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest in a consolidated subsidiary

(425,000)


--

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(33,657)


(87,325)

Dividends paid

(19,894)


(19,466)

Common stock repurchased

(15,366)


--

Value of shares withheld for taxes

(4,011)


(8,101)

Other

(521)


--

Net cash used in financing activities

(537,977)


(162,595)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

1,953


703

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(480,141)


(189,789)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

561,771


643,854

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$               81,630


$             454,065

The Andersons, Inc.
 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
 A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income

$       26,071


$       51,461


$       48,209


$     116,596

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,933


24,096


19,930


47,674

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

20,138


27,365


28,279


68,922

Adjustments:








Asset impairment

11,376


--


11,376


--

Loss on investments

--


--


7,178


--

Acquisition costs

5,927


--


5,927


--

Transaction related compensation

1,712


1,668


5,583


8,568

Pension settlement

1,448


--


1,448


--

Severance expense

--


--


1,197


--

Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net

(1,567)


--


(4,757)


--

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(7,726)


(5,204)


(12,645)


(5,204)

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

--


--


--


(3,117)

Income tax impact of adjustments1

(2,792)


884


(2,649)


632

Total adjusting items, net of tax

8,378


(2,652)


12,658


879

Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$       28,516


$       24,713


$       40,937


$       69,801









Diluted earnings per share attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$           0.59


$           0.80


$           0.82


$           2.01









Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share

$           0.25


$         (0.08)


$           0.37


$           0.03

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$           0.84


$           0.72


$           1.19


$           2.04


1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment of an equity method investment of $4.4 million in 2025 and certain transaction related compensation in 2024.


Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.
 Segment Data 
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Three months ended September 30, 2025








Sales and merchandising revenues

$     1,988,907


$       688,805


$                --


$    2,677,712

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

1,861,997


644,843


--


2,506,840

Gross profit

126,910


43,962


--


170,872

Operating, administrative and general expenses

135,891


16,454


20,209


172,554

Interest expense (income), net

9,111


1,678


(311)


10,478

Other income, net

19,558


17,657


788


38,003

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,466


43,487


(19,110)


25,843

(Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(582)


6,515


--


5,933

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$            2,048


$         36,972


$       (19,110)


$         19,910

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

443


9,279


1,448


11,170

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons,
Inc.1

$            2,491


$         46,251


$       (17,662)


$         31,080









Three months ended September 30, 2024








Sales and merchandising revenues

$     1,876,042


$       744,946


$                --


$    2,620,988

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

1,756,697


687,166


--


2,443,863

Gross profit

119,345


57,780


--


177,125

Operating, administrative and general expenses

100,360


8,895


11,239


120,494

Interest expense (income), net

8,251


705


(595)


8,361

Other income, net

12,032


1,771


119


13,922

Income (loss) before income taxes

22,766


49,951


(10,525)


62,192

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

--


24,096


--


24,096

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          22,766


$         25,855


$       (10,525)


$         38,096

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

(3,536)


--


--


(3,536)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons,
Inc.1

$          19,230


$         25,855


$       (10,525)


$         34,560


1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $4.2 million difference in insured inventory and property damages and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended September 30, 2025. 

The Andersons, Inc.
 Segment Data
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2025








Sales and merchandising revenues

$     6,397,021


$    2,075,658


$                --


$    8,472,679

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

6,019,451


1,971,068


--


7,990,519

Gross profit

377,570


104,590


--


482,160

Operating, administrative and general expenses

374,392


35,188


43,317


452,897

Interest expense (income), net

33,268


3,101


(1,300)


35,069

Other income (loss), net

40,779


19,491


(573)


59,697

Income (loss) before income taxes

10,689


85,792


(42,590)


53,891

(Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,933)


23,863


--


19,930

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          14,622


$         61,929


$       (42,590)


$         33,961

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

4,580


9,279


1,448


15,307

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons,
Inc.1

$          19,202


$         71,208


$       (41,142)


$         49,268









Nine months ended September 30, 2024








Sales and merchandising revenues

$     6,046,832


$    2,087,578


$                --


$    8,134,410

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

5,699,925


1,953,669


--


7,653,594

Gross profit

346,907


133,909


--


480,816

Operating, administrative and general expenses

295,187


25,718


35,561


356,466

Interest expense (income), net

20,980


2,158


(1,644)


21,494

Other income (loss), net

23,146


7,707


(202)


30,651

Income (loss) before income taxes

53,886


113,740


(34,119)


133,507

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

--


47,674


--


47,674

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          53,886


$         66,066


$       (34,119)


$         85,833

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

3,364


(3,117)


--


247

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons,
Inc.1

$          57,250


$         62,949


$       (34,119)


$         86,080


1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $5.9 million difference in insured inventory and property damages and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The Andersons, Inc.
 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
 A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


 Other


 Total

Three months ended September 30, 2025








Net income (loss)

$           1,466


$        43,487


$       (18,882)


$        26,071

Interest expense (income)

9,111


1,678


(311)


10,478

Tax provision

--


--


(228)


(228)

Depreciation and amortization

19,941


12,096


610


32,647

EBITDA

30,518


57,261


(18,811)


68,968

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Asset impairment

10,346


3,352


--


13,698

Transaction related compensation

1,712


--


--


1,712

Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net

(1,567)


--


--


(1,567)

Pension settlement

--


--


1,448


1,448

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(11,887)


--


--


(11,887)

Acquisition costs

--


5,927


--


5,927

Total adjusting items

(1,396)


9,279


1,448


9,331

Adjusted EBITDA

$         29,122


$        66,540


$       (17,363)


$        78,299









Three months ended September 30, 2024








Net income (loss)

$         22,766


$        49,951


$       (21,256)


$        51,461

Interest expense (income)

8,251


705


(595)


8,361

Tax provision

--


--


10,731


10,731

Depreciation and amortization

17,522


11,942


944


30,408

EBITDA

48,539


62,598


(10,176)


100,961

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

1,668


--


--


1,668

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(5,204)


--


--


(5,204)

Total adjusting items

(3,536)


--


--


(3,536)

Adjusted EBITDA

$         45,003


$        62,598


$       (10,176)


$        97,425


Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.
 Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
 A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Agribusiness


Renewables


Other


Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2025








Net income (loss)

$         10,689


$        85,792


$       (48,272)


$        48,209

Interest expense (income)

33,268


3,101


(1,300)


35,069

Tax provision

--


--


5,682


5,682

Depreciation and amortization

62,025


36,005


2,028


100,058

EBITDA

105,982


124,898


(41,862)


189,018

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Asset impairment

10,346


3,352


--


13,698

Loss on investments

7,178


--


--


7,178

Transaction related compensation

5,583


--


--


5,583

Severance expense

1,197


--


--


1,197

Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net

(4,757)


--


--


(4,757)

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(18,548)


--


--


(18,548)

Acquisition costs

--


5,927


--


5,927

Pension settlement

--


--


1,448


1,448

Total adjusting items

999


9,279


1,448


11,726

Adjusted EBITDA

$       106,981


$      134,177


$       (40,414)


$      200,744









Nine months ended September 30, 2024








Net income (loss)

$         53,886


$      113,740


$       (51,030)


$      116,596

Interest expense (income)

20,980


2,158


(1,644)


21,494

Tax provision

--


--


16,911


16,911

Depreciation and amortization

51,849


35,626


4,151


91,626

EBITDA

126,715


151,524


(31,612)


246,627

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

8,568


--


--


8,568

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(5,204)


--


--


(5,204)

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

--


(3,117)


--


(3,117)

Total adjusting items

3,364


(3,117)


--


247

Adjusted EBITDA

$       130,079


$      148,407


$       (31,612)


$      246,874

The Andersons, Inc.
 Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
 A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


 Twelve months
ended
September 30,
2025

(in thousands)

December
31, 2024


March 31,
2025


June 30,
2025


September
30, 2025


Net income

$         54,104


$           5,331


$         16,807


$         26,071


$               102,313

Interest expense

10,266


13,096


11,495


10,478


45,335

Tax (benefit) provision

13,146


(2,118)


8,028


(228)


18,828

Depreciation and amortization

36,178


34,340


33,071


32,647


136,236

EBITDA

113,694


50,649


69,401


68,968


302,712

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related compensation

2,536


2,103


1,768


1,712


8,119

Insured inventory and property damage
(recoveries), net

(4,446)


4,502


(11,162)


(11,887)


(22,993)

Loss on investments

1,535


--


7,178


--


8,713

Severance expense

--


--


1,197


--


1,197

Gain on sale of businesses, net

--


--


(3,190)


(1,567)


(4,757)

Acquisition costs

3,193


--


--


5,927


9,120

Asset impairment

--


--


--


13,698


13,698

Pension settlement

--


--


--


1,448


1,448

Total adjusting items

2,818


6,605


(4,209)


9,331


14,545

Adjusted EBITDA

$       116,512


$         57,254


$         65,192


$         78,299


$                317,257












Three Months Ended,


Twelve months
ended
September 30,
2024


December
31, 2023


March 31,
2024


June 30,
2024


September
30, 2024


Net income

$         78,437


$         12,665


$         52,470


$         51,461


$                195,033

Interest expense

8,101


6,522


6,611


8,361


29,595

Tax provision

13,324


1,303


4,876


10,731


30,234

Depreciation and amortization

31,306


30,949


30,269


30,408


122,932

EBITDA

131,168


51,439


94,226


100,961


377,794

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related compensation

3,212


2,852


4,049


1,668


11,781

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

--


(3,117)


--


--


(3,117)

Goodwill impairment

686


--


--


--


686

Insured inventory and property recoveries,
net

--


--


--


(5,204)


(5,204)

Total adjusting items

3,898


(265)


4,049


(3,536)


4,146

Adjusted EBITDA

$       135,066


$         51,174


$         98,275


$         97,425


$                381,940

The Andersons, Inc.
 Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes
 A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,


Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$  233,882


$    (2,112)


$  183,183


$    62,695

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable

66,246


(11,786)


42,850


3,498

Inventories

(129,572)


(198,776)


391,784


278,947

Commodity derivatives

(17,316)


13,317


2,541


49,327

Other current and non-current assets

14,816


(8,789)


(16,914)


(59,376)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

231,247


117,728


(405,399)


(433,069)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

165,421


(88,306)


14,862


(160,673)

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$    68,461


$    86,194


$  168,321


$  223,368


Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.


