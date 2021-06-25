The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2021

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a third quarter 2021 cash dividend of 17.5 cents ($0.175) per share payable on July 22, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 6, 2021. This is The Andersons' 99th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

