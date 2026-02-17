The Andersons, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

News provided by

The Andersons, Inc.

Feb 17, 2026, 16:05 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income attributable to The Andersons of $67 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, and $70 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, a record on an adjusted basis
  • Full year net income attributable to The Andersons of $96 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, and $111 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, on an adjusted basis
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $137 million for the fourth quarter and $337 million for the year
  • Renewables fourth quarter pretax income was $54 million on record production, solid merchandising, and benefits from biofuels policy
  • Agribusiness fourth quarter pretax income was $46 million on solid operations through record corn harvest

"Our record fourth quarter results reflect solid execution in both Renewables and Agribusiness. Recent investments in both businesses, including full ownership of the ethanol plants, contributed to this quarter's financial performance. Our Skyland locations were able to accumulate large corn and sorghum positions at favorable values and saw the return of sorghum exports through our Houston port elevator. Eastern assets realized seasonally high elevation margins on higher volumes from increased corn demand, while over-supplied markets continued to limit merchandising opportunities," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "In this very busy quarter for our grain elevators and ethanol plants, I'm pleased with our ability to serve our customers."

"We have a number of strategic capital investments at various stages of completion. In the quarter, we began operations at our mineral processing facility in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Several other projects, including our multi-year expansion at the Port of Houston and recently announced $60 million investment to increase capacity at our Clymers, Indiana ethanol production facility, are progressing," added Krueger. "We also expect to begin operating a bio-based diesel feedstock storage and blending facility at one of the Skyland locations later this quarter. We continue to add corn and wheat cleaning operations throughout our asset footprint in response to food and pet food customer demand. We intend to actively pursue additional growth projects, including lowering the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants as well as evaluating process improvements and further expansion and acquisition opportunities." 

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Variance

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Variance

Pretax Income

$           87.6

$           67.3

$             20.3

$          141.5

$          200.8

$           (59.3)

Pretax Income Attributable to the

Company1

83.9

58.2

25.7

117.9

144.1

(26.2)

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)

Attributable to the Company1

87.4

60.6

26.8

136.6

146.7

(10.1)

Agribusiness1

45.0

56.0

(11.0)

64.2

113.3

(49.1)

Renewables1

54.3

17.1

37.2

125.5

80.0

45.5

Other1

(12.0)

(12.5)

0.5

(53.1)

(46.6)

(6.5)

Net Income Attributable to the Company

67.4

45.1

22.3

95.7

114.0

(18.3)

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the

Company1

70.0

46.9

23.1

111.0

116.7

(5.7)

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

1.97

1.31

0.66

2.79

3.32

(0.53)

Adjusted EPS1

2.04

1.36

0.68

3.23

3.40

(0.17)

EBITDA1

132.9

113.7

19.2

322.0

360.3

(38.3)

Adjusted EBITDA1

$         136.5

$         116.5

$             20.0

$          337.3

$          363.4

$           (26.1)

Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses generated solid operating cash flows into the fourth quarter on improved earnings, allowing us to continue to fund growth projects," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8 times remains well below our stated target of less than 2.5 times. We are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet and the flexibility it provides as we execute against our strategy."

The company used $6 million and generated $269 million in cash from operating activities for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and generated $110 million and $100 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

For the full years of 2025 and 2024, the company generated $177 million and $332 million in cash from operating activities, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes for the same years was $278 million and $323 million, even with the challenging ag markets in 2025.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Agribusiness Posts Solid Fourth Quarter on a Record Corn Harvest

Agribusiness recorded pretax income of $46 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $45 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $55 million and adjusted pretax income attributable of $56 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

The robust fall harvest helped drive solid earnings in the quarter, with different fundamentals in the east and west. The western footprint, including Skyland Grain, saw improved performance as it saw strong basis appreciation in corn and sorghum. Increased corn demand from ethanol and export programs provided good margins for the eastern assets but kept basis levels elevated through harvest. This may limit basis appreciation opportunities in the region going into 2026.

Our complementary asset footprint should provide some uplift in 2026, with more traditional basis appreciation opportunities in the west, while continued export demand would benefit elevation margins for the eastern assets. Sorghum exports remained strong into early 2026, which we expect will benefit our Skyland and Houston assets. As on-farm grain volumes come to market, merchandising opportunities may arise. Domestic premium ingredient demand is also expected to stay solid and should continue to support recent capital growth investments. Expected corn plantings are higher than historical average, which may drive demand for nitrogen products, but volumes will be dependent on farmer economics.

Agribusiness had fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $80 million, compared to fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $88 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $187 million in 2025, compared to $218 million in 2024.

Renewables Reports Strong Quarter on Record Production

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $54 million in the fourth quarter compared to pretax income of $26 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The group reported strong fourth quarter results on efficient plant operations and record production, as well as improved ethanol board crush margins of $0.15/gallon over the prior year. Firmer corn basis and higher natural gas expense partially offset the favorable board crush. Fourth quarter results also included $15 million of 45Z tax credits, bringing the year-to-date total to $35 million. The renewable feedstocks business had another solid quarter, and co-product values improved over the fourth quarter of 2024.

Favorable biofuels policies, continuing elevated export demand, upcoming planned industry maintenance, and summer gasoline demand should all support ethanol fundamentals this year. Renewable feedstocks merchandising should also benefit this year with the anticipated robust Renewable Volume Obligations.

Renewables recorded EBITDA of $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2024 fourth quarter EBITDA of $41 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $203 million in 2025, compared to $189 million 2024.

Income Taxes

The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 19% for the fourth quarter and 16% for the year. The rates were impacted by non-taxable 45Z income, the elimination of certain reserves against uncertain tax positions related to R&D tax credits, and the tax treatment of noncontrolling interests.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for 2026. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number: 9697756. It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins. 

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/qPML06xl8dK and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements 

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.  

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)


Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales and merchandising revenues

$  2,536,249

$  3,123,138

$  11,008,928

$  11,257,548

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,304,758

2,910,028

10,295,277

10,563,622

Gross profit

231,491

213,110

713,651

693,926

Operating, administrative and general expenses1

150,466

147,154

603,363

503,620

Interest expense, net

12,090

10,266

47,159

31,760

Other income, net

18,643

11,560

78,340

42,211

Income before income taxes

87,578

67,250

141,469

200,757

Income tax provision

16,486

13,146

22,168

30,057

Net income

71,092

54,104

119,301

170,700

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,658

9,014

23,588

56,688

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$        67,434

$        45,090

$        95,713

$      114,012








Earnings per share attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:






Basic earnings:

$            1.98

$            1.32

$            2.81

$            3.35

Diluted earnings:

$            1.97

$            1.31

$            2.79

$            3.32

1 Operating, administrative and general expenses includes asset impairment charges of $18.1 million, for the year ended December 31, 2025, to

   facilitate period-over-period comparability.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                      98,283

$                    561,771

Accounts receivable, net

652,472

764,550

Inventories

1,365,121

1,286,811

Commodity derivative assets – current

135,466

148,801

Other current assets

125,067

88,344

Total current assets

2,376,409

2,850,277

Other assets:


Goodwill

127,856

127,856

Other intangible assets, net

63,510

69,345

Right of use assets, net

108,792

104,630

Other assets, net

96,765

101,055

Total other assets

396,923

402,886

Property, plant and equipment, net

939,500

868,151

Total assets

$                 3,712,832

$                 4,121,314




Liabilities and equity


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt

$                    249,420

$                    166,614

Trade and other payables

918,691

1,047,436

Customer prepayments and deferred revenue                                                                                

195,331

194,025

Commodity derivative liabilities – current

51,153

59,766

Current maturities of long-term debt

63,375

36,139

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

208,427

227,192

Total current liabilities

1,686,397

1,731,172

Long-term lease liabilities

71,545

65,312

Long-term debt, less current maturities

560,016

608,151

Other long-term liabilities

104,639

116,843

Total liabilities

2,422,597

2,521,478

Total equity

1,290,235

1,599,836

Total liabilities and equity

$                 3,712,832

$                 4,121,314

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)


Twelve months ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

Operating Activities


Net income

$     119,301

$     170,700

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

133,323

127,804

Bad debt expense, net

4,664

17,637

Stock-based compensation expense

16,984

13,629

Deferred income taxes

(6,009)

(2,911)

Other1

9,910

(3,595)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:                         


Accounts and notes receivable

104,572

35,777

Inventories

(72,399)

87,906

Commodity derivatives

6,000

15,005

Other current and non-current assets

4,732

(28,050)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(144,080)

(102,396)

Net cash provided by operating activities

176,998

331,506

Investing Activities


Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(233,123)

(149,187)

Property insurance proceeds

28,124

12,137

Proceeds from sale of businesses

11,263

--

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

--

(29,172)

Other

(1,579)

3,148

Net cash used in investing activities

(195,315)

(163,074)

Financing Activities


Net (payments) receipts under short-term lines of credit

79,897

(91,951)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

14,700

67,000

Payments of long-term debt

(36,208)

(83,589)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(33,768)

(102,295)

Dividends paid

(26,848)

(26,273)

Common stock repurchased

(15,366)

(2,295)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest in a consolidated subsidiary

(425,000)

--

Other

(4,555)

(10,956)

Net cash used in financing activities

(447,148)

(250,359)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

1,977

(156)

Decrease in Cash and cash equivalents

(463,488)

(82,083)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

561,771

643,854

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$       98,283

$     561,771

1 Other adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities includes asset impairment charges of $18.1 million, for the year

   ended December 31, 2025, to facilitate period-over-period comparability.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income

$       71,092

$       54,104

$     119,301

$     170,700

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,658

9,014

23,588

56,688

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

67,434

45,090

95,713

114,012

Adjustments:






Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(216)

(4,446)

(12,861)

(9,650)

Asset impairment

--

--

11,376

--

Transaction related compensation

1,879

2,536

7,462

11,104

Loss on investments

--

1,535

7,178

1,535

Acquisition costs

--

2,738

5,927

2,738

Loss (gain) on sales of assets and businesses, net

310

--

(4,447)

--

Severance expense

1,480

--

2,677

--

Pension settlement

--

--

1,448

--

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

--

--

--

(3,117)

Income tax impact of adjustments1

(865)

(590)

(3,514)

42

Total adjusting items, net of tax

2,588

1,773

15,246

2,652

Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$       70,022

$       46,863

$     110,959

$     116,664








Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders 

$           1.97

$           1.31

$           2.79

$           3.32








Impact on diluted earnings per share

$           0.07

$           0.05

$           0.44

$           0.08

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons,

Inc. common shareholders

$           2.04

$           1.36

$           3.23

$           3.40

1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment of an equity

   method investment of $4.4 million in 2025 and certain transaction related compensation in 2024.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after

removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The 

Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors

additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to

previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or

any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted

shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total

Three months ended December 31, 2025






Sales and merchandising revenues

$     1,862,983

$        673,266

$                 --

$     2,536,249

Gross profit

179,337

52,154

--

231,491

Operating, administrative and general expenses

127,320

10,844

12,302

150,466

Other income (loss), net

4,095

15,580

(1,032)

18,643

Income (loss) before income taxes

45,898

54,310

(12,630)

87,578

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,658

--

--

3,658

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          42,240

$          54,310

$        (12,630)

$          83,920

Adjustments to income before income taxes2

2,798

--

655

3,453

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          45,038

$          54,310

$        (11,975)

$          87,373








Three months ended December 31, 2024






Sales and merchandising revenues

$     2,409,549

$        713,589

$                 --

$     3,123,138

Gross profit

176,085

37,025

--

213,110

Operating, administrative and general expenses

122,923

11,293

12,938

147,154

Other income (loss), net

12,039

958

(1,437)

11,560

Income (loss) before income taxes

55,270

26,020

(14,040)

67,250

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

73

8,941

--

9,014

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          55,197

$          17,079

$        (14,040)

$          58,236

Adjustments to income before income taxes2

828

--

1,535

2,363

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          56,025

$          17,079

$        (12,505)

$          60,599

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues

  plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is

  reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the

  Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a

  portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the

  reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $0.1 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net for the three months ended

  December 31, 2025, and a $0.5 million difference in acquisition costs in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2025






Sales and merchandising revenues

$     8,260,004

$     2,748,924

$                 --

$   11,008,928

Gross profit

556,907

156,744

--

713,651

Operating, administrative and general expenses

501,712

46,032

55,619

603,363

Other income (loss), net

44,874

35,071

(1,605)

78,340

Income (loss) before income taxes

56,587

140,102

(55,220)

141,469

(Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(275)

23,863

--

23,588

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          56,862

$        116,239

$        (55,220)

$        117,881

Adjustments to income before income taxes2

7,378

9,279

2,103

18,760

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$          64,240

$        125,518

$        (53,117)

$        136,641








Twelve months ended December 31, 2024






Sales and merchandising revenues

$     8,456,381

$     2,801,167

$                 --

$   11,257,548

Gross profit

522,992

170,934

--

693,926

Operating, administrative and general expenses

418,110

37,011

48,499

503,620

Other income (loss), net

35,185

8,665

(1,639)

42,211

Income (loss) before income taxes

109,156

139,760

(48,159)

200,757

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

73

56,615

--

56,688

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$        109,083

$          83,145

$        (48,159)

$        144,069

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

4,192

(3,117)

1,535

2,610

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$        113,275

$          80,028

$        (46,624)

$        146,679

1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues

  plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is

  reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the

  Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a

  portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the

  reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $5.8 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net, and a $2.3 million difference in

  asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the year ended December 31, 2025, and a $0.5 million difference in acquisition costs in the Agribusiness

  segment for the year ended December 31, 2024.

 

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Agribusiness

Renewables

 Other

 Total

Three months ended December 31, 2025






Net income (loss)

$         45,898

$         54,310

$       (29,116)

$         71,092

Interest expense (income)

10,214

2,580

(704)

12,090

Tax provision

--

--

16,486

16,486

Depreciation and amortization

20,651

12,031

583

33,265

EBITDA

76,763

68,921

(12,751)

132,933

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:






Transaction related compensation

1,879

--

--

1,879

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(72)

--

--

(72)

Loss on sales of assets and businesses, net

310

--

--

310

Severance expense

825

--

655

1,480

Total adjusting items

2,942

--

655

3,597

Adjusted EBITDA

$         79,705

$         68,921

$       (12,096)

$       136,530








Three months ended December 31, 2024






Net income (loss)

$         55,270

$         26,020

$       (27,186)

$         54,104

Interest expense (income)

9,931

670

(335)

10,266

Tax provision

--

--

13,146

13,146

Depreciation and amortization

21,144

14,079

955

36,178

EBITDA

86,345

40,769

(13,420)

113,694

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:






Loss on investments

--

--

1,535

1,535

Transaction related compensation

2,536

--

--

2,536

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(4,446)

--

--

(4,446)

Acquisition costs

3,193

--

--

3,193

Total adjusting items

1,283

--

1,535

2,818

 Adjusted EBITDA

$         87,628

$         40,769

$       (11,885)

$       116,512

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates

adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and

amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors

additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior

periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly

comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Agribusiness

Renewables

 Other

 Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2025






Net income (loss)

$         56,587

$       140,102

$       (77,388)

$       119,301

Interest expense (income)

43,482

5,681

(2,004)

47,159

Tax provision

--

--

22,168

22,168

Depreciation and amortization

82,676

48,036

2,611

133,323

EBITDA

182,745

193,819

(54,613)

321,951

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:






Loss on investments

7,178

--

--

7,178

Transaction related compensation

7,462

--

--

7,462

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(18,620)

--

--

(18,620)

Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net

(4,447)

--

--

(4,447)

Severance expense

2,022

--

655

2,677

Acquisition costs

--

5,927

--

5,927

Asset impairment

10,346

3,352

--

13,698

Pension settlement

--

--

1,448

1,448

Total adjusting items

3,941

9,279

2,103

15,323

Adjusted EBITDA

$       186,686

$       203,098

$       (52,510)

$       337,274








Twelve months ended December 31, 2024






Net income (loss)

$       109,156

$       139,760

$       (78,216)

$       170,700

Interest expense (income)

30,911

2,828

(1,979)

31,760

Tax provision

--

--

30,057

30,057

Depreciation and amortization

72,993

49,705

5,106

127,804

EBITDA

213,060

192,293

(45,032)

360,321

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:






Loss on investments

--

--

1,535

1,535

Transaction related compensation

11,104

--

--

11,104

Insured inventory and property recoveries, net

(9,650)

--

--

(9,650)

Acquisition costs

3,193

--

--

3,193

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

--

(3,117)

--

(3,117)

Total adjusting items

4,647

(3,117)

1,535

3,065

Adjusted EBITDA

$       217,707

$       189,176

$       (43,497)

$       363,386

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates

adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and

amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors

additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior

periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly

comparable GAAP financial measure.

Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$       (6,185)

$     268,811

$     176,998

$     331,506

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:






Accounts receivable

61,722

32,279

104,572

35,777

Inventories

(464,183)

(191,041)

(72,399)

87,906

Commodity derivatives

3,459

(34,322)

6,000

15,005

Other current and non-current assets

21,646

31,326

4,732

(28,050)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

261,319

330,673

(144,080)

(102,396)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

(116,037)

168,915

(101,175)

8,242

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$     109,852

$       99,896

$     278,173

$     323,264

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working

capital within the statement of cash flows. The company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable,

inventories, commodity derivatives, other current and non-current assets, and payables and other current and non-current liabilities; and adjusted by specific

items from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful

measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of

underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial

measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial

measure.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: Mike Hoelter, Vice President, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations, Phone: 419-897-6715, E-mail: [email protected]

Organization Profile

The Andersons, Inc.