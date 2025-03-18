The all-new UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet to make 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season debut at Homestead-Miami

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, will be debuting the all-new UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The dynamic new design, created in collaboration with Hendrick Motorsports, will hit the track for the first time at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, March 23, at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on FS1.

Driven by 2020 Cup Series champion and seven-time most popular driver Chase Elliott, the redesigned UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet captures the essence of UniFirst's refreshed brand identity. The car features the company's signature green color with vibrant green and gray tones, sleek racing stripes, and UniFirst's iconic "U-Mark," the company's symbol of unbeatable service.

"The UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet is a powerful representation of our brand's growth and energy," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniFirst. "Its bold design mirrors UniFirst's focus on quality and commitment to service excellence. We're thrilled to see it on the track in Miami and can't wait for fans to experience the excitement throughout the season."

The Homestead-Miami race is set to be the first of five appearances for the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet in 2025. Fans can catch the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet on the following dates during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season:

March 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

at Homestead-Miami Speedway April 6 at Darlington Raceway

at Darlington Raceway June 8 at Michigan International Speedway

at Michigan International Speedway August 16 at Richmond Raceway

at Richmond Raceway October 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Adding to the excitement of the new season, NASCAR fans can also look forward to a special throwback scheme on the UniFirst Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway that pays homage to NASCAR's rich history. The nostalgic design will combine UniFirst's brand style with a nod to the sport's legacy and will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

"I'm excited to climb inside the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet for the first time this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway," said Elliott. "It's been awesome to see how UniFirst continues to evolve its partnership with our team, and I really like the new paint scheme we'll be sporting this weekend. I think the fans are going to like it too."

The 2025 NASCAR season marks the 10th year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and the sixth year that UniFirst has proudly sponsored Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com. Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (313) and laps led (more than 82,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 40 in a row (1986-2025). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 150 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

