The Alberta Securities Commission, Edmonton Police Foundation, and Edmonton Police Service announce Stingray Security as the winner of the ScamShield: Investor Protection Challenge

CALGARY, AB and EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - October marks both Cyber Security Month and Investor Protection Month and we're pleased to share that Stingray Security has won the ScamShield: Investor Protection Challenge. Stingray Security, a Canadian company, was awarded first place for its breakthrough product that identifies risky web links and blocks potential threats in real time before they can do harm.

The ScamShield: Investor Protection Challenge was created in 2024 in response to the growing increase of online fraud and scams, with a mission to uncover innovative tools to combat these threats.

More information on the ScamShield challenge can be found here:

Media are invited to attend a virtual media availability to learn more about the challenge and to see a demonstration of Stingray Security.

Virtual Media Availability

When: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 10:00 a.m. MT

ZOOM LINK:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83308062378?pwd=aRuT4Bbkxg2lonKI3sRFT9brziNyYM.1

Speakers:

Ashif Mawji, Edmonton Police Foundation Board Member

Ron Anderson, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Edmonton Police Service

Hilary McMeekin, Director of Communications & Investor Education, Alberta Securities Commission

Andrew Dilts and Ian MacKinnon, Stingray Security

Please RSVP and share your display name and what media outlet you are with. We will need confirmation to admit you into the availability.

Media Contact: Edmonton Police Foundation, Elisha Jackson, [email protected], 587-226-6329; Alberta Securities Commission, Tanja McMorris, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; Edmonton Police Service, Tannis Nygren, Communications Advisor, Corporate Communications, [email protected]