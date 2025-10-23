ASC Connect 2025 explores Alberta's role within Canada's capital markets

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is hosting its ninth annual ASC Connect conference today. The event brings together dignitaries, industry experts and ASC leaders to have insightful discussions around the theme Realizing our Potential.

"As Alberta's industries continue to advance and drive innovation, ASC Connect provides an important opportunity for key conversations about our province's role in Canada's capital markets," said Stan Magidson, Chair of the Canadian Securities Administrators and Chair and CEO of the ASC. "It is my pleasure to host some of the most prominent local and national industry experts and leaders and hope attendees feel inspired to take action to help build and strengthen Alberta's capital market."

This year's event features conversations about securities law, the evolution of investor advice, the role of securities regulators in financial innovation, developments in the energy and natural resources sectors, how the capital markets can help realize Alberta's potential and more.

The conference's agenda features leaders from a variety of industries, notable experts and ASC leaders. Detailed information about the speakers can be found at the ASC Connect page.

