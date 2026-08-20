The AI capability gap: tech innovation is outstripping human readiness

Talogy research suggests AI is evolving faster than our ability to understand what good AI-human performance looks like.

95% of organizations say AI is automating work at least moderately

of organizations say AI is automating work at least moderately 78% face challenges when assessing AI skills, with current frameworks lacking depth and personalization

face challenges when assessing AI skills, with current frameworks lacking depth and personalization Just 38% feel 'very prepared' to adapt job descriptions and career paths for AI

PITTSBURGH, 20 August, 2026 /CNW/ -- New research by Talogy, a global leader in talent management, reveals a concerning gap between the pace AI is changing compared to our ability to understand, measure, or develop the human capabilities that determine where AI will create value in the long-term.

The study, which was conducted among 207 senior HR leaders, talent acquisition managers, and learning and development experts, extended to both the US and the UK and spanned seven vertical sectors – manufacturing, retail and commerce, financial services and fintech, healthcare, technology, and the public sector and government.

The challenge of assessing AI skills

HR leaders expressed concern for the speed of AI adoption, which is outpacing that of AI skills assessment. 78% admitted facing real challenges when assessing AI skills, with only 38% feeling "very prepared" to adapt traditional job descriptions and career paths for an AI-enabled world.

The study also revealed that talent assessment frameworks are commonplace, currently being used by 87% of organizations for most or all roles. However, users share common complaints, with the most common one being frameworks are often too generic and provide no role-specific insights, followed by the shallowness or complete lack of consideration for much-valued transferable skills.

When asked about assessing AI fluency, 78% emphasized that future assessments must move beyond technical tool proficiency to provide a thorough evaluation of AI readiness, including critical judgment and data literacy to use AI safely and effectively - and make sense of the information it provides.

The skills that matter most to today's HR leaders

The most important skills are largely transferable, softer skills, core to the values of today's organizations and now some of the strongest indicators of how effectively people are working with AI.

HR leaders listed the most important capabilities as:

AI tool proficiency (48%)

Data literacy (43%)

Adaptability (42%)

Problem solving (40%)

Judgement and critical thinking (36%)

The challenge now goes beyond identifying these capabilities to understanding how they work collaboratively in a real-life setting - and how they can be measured consistently.

The need for AI-driven, role-specific talent assessment

To keep up with the adoption of AI, HR leaders are asking for talent assessment frameworks that offer a rigorous assessment of AI fluency, and that can be easily tailored to evaluate role-specific skills – including transferable skills.

Non-negotiable priorities, both among US and UK leaders, are:

a deeply scientific and validated methodology

solid proof of business impact through case studies

integration capabilities into existing HR tech stacks

Commenting on the study's results, Dawn Curless, VP, Global Marketing at Talogy said: "AI is reshaping talent management faster than most HR teams can design frameworks. The challenge organizations now face is defining, assessing, and developing the relevant transferable skills needed to drive better outcomes alongside AI. That's why, at Talogy, we offer a comprehensive range of talent assessments that can be combined to create the perfect solution for every need.

"From identifying and developing high potential talent to mapping emotional intelligence and cognitive ability to support a strong company culture, it's vital to combine proven scientific methodology with the flexibility HR leaders need to adapt to specific roles and career paths."

Read more about the study's results here, and find out about Talogy's assessment solutions here.

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SOURCE Talogy

Claire Fitzgerald, [email protected]