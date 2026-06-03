Global enterprises join Talogy to rethink High Potential talent at SIOP Conference 2026

Research paper on GenAI use another key highlight during four-day event

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global talent management solutions specialist, Talogy, delivered a landmark session designed to rewrite the rules for high-potential (HiPo) programs at this year's Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) conference.

Newly appointed SIOP Fellow - and Talogy's Chief Scientist - Ted Kinney, chaired a landmark session, 'High Impact HiPo Programs in Large Enterprises: Evidence, Practice, and Future Trends.'

Kinney was joined on the panel by Alissa Parr, Senior Director at Talogy, alongside senior talent executives from Walmart, Nike, Johnson & Johnson, and Owens Corning.

The session explored current and future applications of HiPo programs in light of Talogy's recent global HiPo study, which revealed a significant gap between organizations' commitment to HiPo programs and their reliance on subjective identification methods.

During the session, the panel examined opportunities for organizations to refine their approaches to HiPo programs through objective, evidence-based practices.

Key recommendations include:

Enhancing selection objectivity: incorporating validated, multi-method psychometric assessments helps organizations to identify a broader, more diverse pool of future leaders with greater accuracy.

incorporating validated, multi-method psychometric assessments helps organizations to identify a broader, more diverse pool of future leaders with greater accuracy. Distinguishing potential from performance: panelists were quick to point out that success in a current role doesn't necessarily indicate readiness for a complex leadership position. HiPo programs need to include a blend of cognitive capacity, social skills, and self-management, as well as leadership agility.

panelists were quick to point out that success in a current role doesn't necessarily indicate readiness for a complex leadership position. HiPo programs need to include a blend of cognitive capacity, social skills, and self-management, as well as leadership agility. Balancing growth with support: while stretch assignments are critical for growth, providing structured mentorship and resources ensures employees remain engaged and supported throughout their development.

while stretch assignments are critical for growth, providing structured mentorship and resources ensures employees remain engaged and supported throughout their development. Demonstrating ROI: emphasis was placed on the importance of connecting leadership development to concrete business outcomes, developing structured evaluation frameworks designed to track return on investment over time.

Speaking after the event, Ted Kinney and Alissa Parr reflected on the widespread reliance on intuition over analytics. Kinney noted, "By continuing to rely on subjective manager recommendations rather than validated, multi-method psychometric data, organizations are essentially guessing who their future leaders and specialists will be.

"Our work with forward-thinking global brands proves that using a structured, scientific framework has become the only way to build a resilient, future-ready workforce, particularly during this period of AI transformation."

Recently published research paper receives significant attention

An academic research paper delivered by Nataliya Baytalskaya, Ph.D and Hilary Butera from Talogy, in partnership with peers from Wilfrid Laurier University1, was frequently cited by delegates and presenters throughout the four-day event.

The new study, titled, 'Candidate Generative AI Use in Pre-Hire Employment Assessments: Self-Reported Incidence and the Impact of Warnings' found that introducing warning statements significantly deters candidates from inappropriately using GenAI tools during the hiring and assessment process.

Commenting after the event, Nataliya said: "The momentum our research is gaining highlights a need in the industry to explore simple, yet effective, scalable solutions to AI usage concerns.

"Our findings support the notion that we can successfully safeguard assessment integrity while maintaining a positive, trusting relationship with job candidates."

Talogy has recently introduced an honesty agreement which can be added to any Talogy assessment.

The SIOP conference brought together industry experts, researchers and practitioners from around the world to share ideas and ensure the science and practice of I-O psychology keeps pace with a changing world.

About Talogy:

Talogy is proud to be one of the world's leading talent management solution providers. Crafting personalized solutions to help select, develop, and transform talent and organizations worldwide.

Partnering with organizations to truly understand their challenges inside out to help them make the best data-driven people decisions.

Combining 75+ years of expertise, an extensive content library, and innovative technology, Talogy helps clients find, build, and grow the best talent.

1 Chet Robie and Timothy G. Wingate, Wilfrid Laurier University

SOURCE Talogy