The AI Buildout Has a Power Problem, and the Grid Is Not Going to Solve It in Time

Issued on behalf of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMAD)

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - A single large AI data center can consume as much electricity as a small city, and the hyperscalers are planning dozens of them. That sentence has become a cliche in energy circles precisely because nobody has figured out how to make it untrue. The U.S. grid, much of it engineered decades ago for a load profile that no longer exists, was never built for this. Interconnection queues run years. Substation upgrades run longer. Permitting runs longest of all.

So the industry has quietly split into two conversations. One is about building more grid, which is necessary, expensive, and slow. The other is about what operators do in the meantime, and that conversation is where the money has been moving.

Bloom Energy jumped roughly 12% in a single session this month after a US$1.7 billion project backed by Industrial Development Funding and Oaktree committed its fuel cells to a Nebius AI infrastructure build-out, powering a data center campus behind the meter rather than waiting in line for it. Fluence Energy climbed over 10% in a day in early July on accelerating storage demand, carrying a record backlog around US$5.6 billion and hyperscaler master supply agreements. The market has decided that whoever can deliver electrons without waiting for a utility to build something is worth paying for.

Which brings us to the least glamorous idea in the entire category: put the battery on a truck.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMAD) is a company most investors have not heard of, in part because until three weeks ago it had a different name and a completely different business. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Nomad Transportable Power Systems, it builds the Voyager series: utility-grade battery energy storage systems integrated into semi-trailers, transportable to a site and operational in under an hour. Not a construction project. A delivery.

On July 8 the company announced the third generation of that fleet, and the numbers are worth reading slowly, because they describe something more interesting than a product refresh.

Storage on the Voyager Eagle and Voyager Falcon rose from 1.3 MWh to 2.025 MWh, a gain of 56%. The smaller Voyager Hawk went from 664 kWh to 1.0 MWh, up 51%. The upgrade is standard on all new units going forward. Full detail is in the company's July 8 announcement.

What makes that meaningful is everything that did not change. Footprint is identical. Rated power output is unchanged at 999 kW for the Eagle and 500 kW for the Falcon and Hawk. Voltage holds at 480V. Deployment time is still under one hour. The trailer is the same trailer.

Translated into the only metric an operator actually cares about, runtime at full load: the Eagle now runs roughly 2.0 hours at 999 kW, up from about 1.3. The Falcon extends to roughly 4.0 hours at 500 kW, up from about 2.6. The Hawk doubles its useful window to roughly 2.0 hours. Same pad position, same interconnection, same permit, considerably more energy.

For a data center operator, the difference between covering a peak and covering an entire event is not academic. It determines whether a mobile unit is a stopgap or a genuine piece of infrastructure, and whether one trailer does the job that previously took two, or took diesel. The gain came from integrating Octillion Power Systems' prismatic lithium iron phosphate pack architecture, with liquid cooling and dedicated HVAC, into the same transportable platform, with units designed to align with NFPA 855 fire safety codes and UL1973 certification and LFP systems undergoing UL9540A testing. The company frames the approach as improving the platform as battery chemistry advances rather than locking customers into one generation of hardware, which is a sensible thing to promise and a harder thing to keep doing.

The addressable market NOMAD is aiming at is real and growing quickly. Battery energy storage serving data centers is projected to expand from roughly US$4.96 billion in 2026 to about US$18.79 billion by 2036, a compound annual rate near 14%, driven by exactly the AI and hyperscale workloads that are currently outrunning grid capacity.

It is instructive that the sector's established names are converging on the same insight from different directions. Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) launched its Smartstack 10 MWh system this year, expanding capacity and site-level energy density while deliberately keeping the same electrical architecture and deployment model, which is precisely the logic NOMAD applied to Voyager at a fraction of the scale. Fluence has roughly 50 gigawatt-hours deployed across nearly 300 projects in 48 markets, a record backlog near US$5.6 billion, and second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of US$464.9 million. It is the bellwether, and it is telling that its product strategy rhymes with the small company's.

The infrastructure layer beneath both of them belongs to Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), which supplies power distribution, uninterruptible power supplies, thermal management and rack systems into data centers and has pushed hard into liquid cooling for high-density AI racks. In July it opened new manufacturing capacity in Malaysia to serve Asian AI infrastructure demand and continued acquiring thermal specialists. Vertiv is the reminder that data center power is a system rather than a product, and that a mobile BESS unit has to slot into an environment that companies of Vertiv's size are actively redesigning.

Until July 2, this was LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, an oncology drug developer trading under the ticker LIXT. It completed a merger with NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, changed its name, and began trading as NMAD on July 6. The Company continues to maintain and advance these oncology and medical technology assets while executing its primary strategic focus through NOMAD Power Solutions.

Corporate pivots of that magnitude deserve scrutiny rather than applause, and investors are right to ask whether a company that was developing cancer therapeutics six months ago has the operating depth to compete in industrial power equipment.

The counterweight is that the acquired business is not a concept. Voyager units exist, ship, and have a specification sheet that can be checked. The company has also been adding operating leadership at the subsidiary level, announcing strengthened executive appointments there on July 15. Whether that is enough is genuinely unresolved, and the market capitalization near US$105 million to US$120 million reflects a company the market has not yet decided about.

The competitive frame is unforgiving. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) generates roughly US$2.4 billion in revenue selling solid-oxide fuel cells that produce on-site electricity for data centers without a grid connection, and it has assembled a multi-decade backlog tied to partners including Oracle, Nebius and Brookfield. Its shares have traded like a high-beta proxy for the entire AI power theme, running from the low US$270s to above US$320 before pulling back sharply, which is its own lesson about how quickly this narrative reprices. Bloom answers the same customer question NOMAD answers, with a fundamentally different technology and roughly twenty times the resources.

At the other end sits the incumbent NOMAD is really displacing. Generac (NYSE: GNRC) built a business on backup power, from residential standby units to multi-megawatt diesel and natural gas generators and battery systems for mission-critical facilities, generating around US$3.6 billion in U.S. revenue. When a data center needs bridge power today, a diesel genset is usually what arrives. The pitch for transportable storage is that it does the same job without the fuel logistics, the emissions profile, or the noise, and the third-generation Voyager's runtime extension is precisely an argument aimed at the applications where diesel still wins.

What comes next for NOMAD is unglamorous and measurable: whether the higher-capacity Voyager units convert into orders, whether the legacy life sciences assets get sold cleanly, whether the subsidiary leadership build-out translates into commercial execution, and what the August earnings report shows about a business that has existed in its current form for roughly one quarter. None of those questions has an answer yet.

The risks are the ordinary risks of a microcap in the middle of a transformation, and they are not small. This is a company with a new name, a new industry, a recent merger, legacy assets it is trying to divest, and a share price that has swung between roughly US$2.36 and US$8.38 over the past year. It is competing against companies with more capital, more customers, and longer operating records.

But the underlying observation holds regardless of who wins it. The AI buildout is being throttled by electricity, not silicon, and the constraint is not going to resolve on the grid's timeline. Every megawatt-hour that can arrive on a truck and be running inside an hour is a megawatt-hour that does not have to wait three years for an interconnection study. NOMAD just made each of those trucks carry more than half again as much energy without changing anything else about them. In a market this starved for time, that is the variable that matters. Follow NOMAD's progress here.



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Article Sources:

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., "NOMAD Increases Voyager Fleet Energy Storage by up to 56%, Bringing Eagle and Falcon to 2.025 MWh," July 8, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE). NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., "LIXTE Completes Corporate Name Change to NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.; To Begin Trading Under New Nasdaq Symbol NMAD," July 6, 2026. NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., "NOMAD Power Solutions Strengthens Subsidiary Executive Leadership," July 15, 2026.

USA News Group | [email protected]

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Corporate Transformation and Forward-Looking Statements. NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. was formerly LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. and completed a merger with NOMAD Transportable Power Systems Inc. and a corporate name change in July 2026, commencing trading under the symbol NMAD on July 6, 2026. The company is early in executing this repositioning, continues to hold legacy life sciences assets through LIXTE Biotechnology and Liora Technologies, and has indicated it is exploring options to sell or merge those assets; there is no assurance any such transaction will occur or on what terms. Product specifications, capacity figures, runtime estimates, certifications, and deployment times described for the Voyager series are as reported by the company and have not been independently verified. Statements regarding customer adoption, commercial demand, market growth projections, the benefits of the third-generation upgrade, and the company's business prospects are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future results; the company has not announced customer contracts or revenue attributable to the third-generation Voyager units. NOMAD is a small-capitalization issuer whose shares have traded between approximately US$2.36 and US$8.38 over the past year; such securities may be volatile and carry a substantial risk of loss. Readers should review the company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, before making any investment decision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies and Market Data. References to Fluence Energy, Vertiv, Bloom Energy, and Generac are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc., and differ substantially in size, revenue, capitalization, operating history, and technology. Their financial results, backlogs, partnerships, product launches, customer agreements, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, endorsement, or competitive relationship is implied. Market size projections, growth rates, and industry demand figures cited describe the sector generally, are third-party estimates subject to change, and do not represent any revenue opportunity, addressable market, or forecast attributable to NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

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