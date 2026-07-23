The Abitibi Belt's Next Gold Story May Already Be in the Ground, This Silver Miner Just Started Looking

Issued on behalf of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

A decade of gold showing up in boulder trains, channel samples, and drill core on the same deformation corridor as one of Canada's largest new gold mines has finally prompted a systematic look at what lies beneath a historic silver camp.

USA News Group News Commentary

COBALT, ON, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Abitibi Greenstone Belt is one of the great geological accidents of Canadian history a 2,700-million-year-old Archean arc that happens to concentrate gold, silver, copper, nickel, and cobalt in a band stretching from northeastern Ontario into western Quebec.

Over 300 million ounces of gold have been delineated along its two principal deformation zones alone. But the belt has a third structural corridor, quieter and less explored, that has lately been getting a second look: the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone, or RTDZ. The Côté Gold mine sits along it. So does the Juby Gold deposit. And so does the Gowganda Silver Camp home to 60 million ounces of historic silver production where Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. has been methodically building a consolidated land position and, in parallel, discovering that gold has been hiding in plain sight.

Companies mentioned: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF) (FSE: QN3), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG), Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI) (NYSE: AGI), McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) (FSE: W2Z), Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SVRS) (OTCQB: SVRSF)

The District: Where Silver Built the Camp and Gold Is Writing the Next Chapter

Gowganda's identity was forged in silver. Between the early 1900s and the mid-20th century, the Gowganda Silver Camp produced approximately 60 million ounces of silver and 1.4 million pounds of cobalt from the distinctive silver-cobalt vein systems hosted in the Nipissing diabase an intrusive sill that cuts through the older Archean greenstone rocks across this part of Northern Ontario. Three of the five most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp now sit within Nord's consolidated 63-square-kilometre Castle property: Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle, and Millerett. That alone would make it a notable land position.

But Nord's geological story has a second layer that the silver history obscures. Archean volcanic rocks sit above the Nipissing diabase across much of the Castle Gowganda district the same Archean greenstone package that hosts the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone and the gold systems along it. Over the better part of a decade, gold has kept showing up in Nord's work: in boulder trains from 2014, in channel samples and stripping from 2015 and 2023, and in drill holes designed primarily to chase silver. The grades returned in those intersections are not trivial. Hole CS-20-31 returned 24.95 g/t gold over 0.3 metres at a shallow 49.7 metres downhole, with coarse visible gold. Hole CS-19-19 found 4.3 g/t gold over 4.0 metres and 1.5 g/t gold over 12.5 metres within a 30-metre zone averaging 0.70 g/t gold at approximately 240 metres vertical depth, with a one-metre interval returning 15.2 g/t gold. A further intersection at 451 metres downhole returned 3.82 g/t gold over 2.86 metres.

These are not anomalous background values. They are the signature of a meaningful Archean gold system one that the company is now, for the first time, pursuing in an organized and systematic way.

What Nord Is Doing Differently Now

For most of the past decade, gold at Gowganda was context interesting geology noted in press releases, occasionally impressive drill numbers, but subordinated to the primary silver narrative. That framing is changing. Nord has announced a formal compilation of all its surface and drill-hole gold results across the consolidated Castle Gowganda district, building them into a single structural framework and ranking exploration targets for follow-up surface work, mapping, prospecting, stripping, and drill testing within the company's current 30,000-metre program.

The geological interpretation behind this effort is significant. Nord believes the gold mineralization it is observing is distinct from, and not linked to, the silver-cobalt vein systems in the Nipissing diabase it is instead an expression of a separate Archean gold system, consistent with the regional interpretation that the RTDZ extends through the Gowganda area beneath Proterozoic glacial cover.

The Castle East silver deposit sits atop a large Archean shear that may have played a role both in depositing Archean gold and in remobilizing metals into younger silver veins a structural connection that, if confirmed, would suggest the two metal systems are more genetically intertwined than previously understood.

CEO Frank Basa framed it plainly: the tailings recovery program remains Nord's near-term priority, but the gold targets represent district optionality that costs little to advance and could be worth a great deal. Critically, the current drilling program has been designed to test gold targets identified in the 2014 and 2023 stripping programs without diverting from the silver-focused objectives at Castle East, meaning the gold exploration work is being layered onto an already-funded program rather than requiring a separate capital allocation.

The Silver Foundation That Makes the Gold Story Possible

Nord's gold optionality sits on top of a silver business that is already generating its own momentum. The company operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, giving it a processing infrastructure advantage that most junior explorers lack. The Castle East discovery has defined a historical Inferred resource of 7.56 million ounces of silver at an extraordinary average grade of 8,582 g/t Ag 250.2 ounces per ton in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections of the Robinson Zone beginning at approximately 400 metres depth. That grade is among the highest-grade silver resources anywhere in the world.

The newly acquired leases also host a historical NI 43-101 indicated tailings resource of approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t silver for approximately 2,960,000 contained ounces, with subsequent work indicating potential for higher grades.

Nord's near-term priority is advancing a silver tailings recovery program that would leverage TTL Laboratories' processing capabilities and the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process a proprietary approach validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield that eliminates typical arsenic barriers in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products. In an era when cobalt's strategic relevance to battery supply chains is well-established, the ability to produce saleable cobalt alongside silver recovery adds a critical-minerals dimension to Nord's economics that most silver juniors cannot match. The gold compilation announced in July 2026 is the third layer of a multi-metal story that is progressively assembling itself.

The Ridout-Tyrrell Corridor: Who Else Is Drilling It

Nord's decision to formally pursue the gold potential of its Castle Gowganda district reflects a broader re-rating of the RTDZ that has been underway since Côté Gold entered production. The four companies most relevant to understanding that corridor and Nord's place in it span the full spectrum from major producer to emerging junior developer.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) is the owner and operator of Côté Gold, the mine that defined what the Ridout-Tyrrell corridor can deliver at scale. Côté Gold, operated in a 70/30 joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., is among the largest gold mines in production in Canada, with a June 2026 consolidated Mineral Resource estimate of 20.3 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, a 12% increase from the prior estimate, and 3.5 million ounces Inferred.

IAMGOLD delivered attributable production of 183,600 ounces in Q1 2026, positioning the company toward full-year guidance of 720,000 to 820,000 ounces, with revenues exceeding $1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $666 million in the quarter. An updated mine plan evaluating a plant expansion is expected in Q4 2026. As the operating anchor of the RTDZ and the benchmark for what the corridor's geology can produce commercially, Côté Gold is the context against which every other RTDZ gold story including Nord's will be measured.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI) (NYSE: AGI) brings the perspective of an established intermediate producer with deep roots in northern Ontario's Abitibi gold systems. Its Young-Davidson mine referenced directly in Nord's cautionary note as a regional context deposit is a long-life underground operation in the same Abitibi belt, while the Island Gold District is advancing a major expansion that has been delivering strong throughput growth, with underground mining rates exceeding 1,500 tonnes per day in Q2 2026 and the Magino mill averaging nearly 9,800 tpd. Alamos operates one of the strongest growth profiles in the Canadian gold sector, with share buybacks and robust free cash flow generation underpinning a conservative balance sheet.

Although Young-Davidson experienced seismic events in June 2026 that temporarily constrained mining rates, the broader Alamos story and the company's consistent investment in Abitibi underground gold, illustrates the long-term institutional confidence that the belt continues to attract.

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (CSE: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) (FSE: W2Z) is the most direct peer comparison for Nord's emerging gold story a junior developer advancing the Juby Gold Project west of Gowganda, explicitly on the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone and named in Nord's own news release as a deposit along the corridor.

The Juby project hosts an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource of 1.01 million ounces of gold Indicated at 0.98 g/t and 3.17 million ounces Inferred at 0.89 g/t a resource that expands to 1.20 million ounces Indicated and 4.23 million ounces Inferred at a gold price of $3,750 per ounce.

McFarlane is actively drilling, with approximately 10,000 metres completed to date and a new MRE underway incorporating results from the Golden Lake and 826 Zone programs. The company is also advancing permitting for a 50,000-tonne bulk sample targeted for 2027. Juby is not just a comparable, it is the proof-of-concept that the RTDZ segment running through the Gowganda district hosts Abitibi-scale gold systems, and its resource delineation success is precisely the kind of outcome Nord's systematic gold compilation is designed to work toward.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SVRS) (OTCQB: SVRSF) rounds out the peer set as a high-grade silver developer operating in the same historic Cobalt-Gowganda silver district that forms Nord's foundation. Silver Storm is advancing the Bellecourt Silver Project in the Cobalt Camp with a focus on the same type of high-grade silver-cobalt vein systems that characterize the broader camp. As a pure-play Cobalt Camp silver junior, Silver Storm illustrates the investor appetite for exposure to this historically productive but undercapitalized district, and the type of re-rating that can occur when high-grade silver assets in established camps are properly delineated and financed.

Nord's combination of silver tailings recovery, a high-grade Robinson Zone resource, a permitted processing facility, and now a systematic gold exploration program represents a more integrated value proposition than any single-asset silver play in the camp. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ substantially in size, stage, and asset type.

Why the Optionality Is Worth Watching

There is a version of the Nord Precious Metals story that runs roughly as follows: a junior silver company in the Cobalt Camp, operating a licensed processing facility, advancing a high-grade underground silver resource and a near-term tailings recovery program in one of Ontario's most historically productive silver districts. That version of the story is compelling on its own terms particularly in a precious metals environment where silver has been recovering ground against gold and high-grade Cobalt Camp assets are beginning to attract renewed institutional attention.

But the gold compilation announced in July 2026 adds a second version of the story that runs in parallel: a junior sitting on a consolidated land position in the Gowganda district, on the same structural corridor as one of Canada's largest new gold mines, with a decade of gold showings in boulder trains, surface samples, and drill core now being organized, ranked, and systematically tested for the first time within a funded 30,000-metre drill program. If the RTDZ does extend through the Gowganda district in the way the geological interpretation suggests, and if Nord's Archean gold targets have continuity at depth, the district optionality the CEO described could be material.

That is a significant 'if' and it should be treated as one. But the cost of finding out is low, the infrastructure is in place, and the corridor has already proven what it can deliver at Côté. For investors who understand the difference between an exploration target and a resource, and who follow the Abitibi belt's consistent capacity to surprise on the upside, the quiet gold compilation underway at Gowganda is worth a close look.

CONTINUED… Learn more about Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. at: https://www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

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CONTACT:

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SOURCES:

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. "Nord Precious Metals Outlines Gold Potential Along the Ridout-Tyrrell Corridor at Castle Gowganda" (July 13, 2026; primary source for all gold results, geological interpretation, 30,000m drill program, CEO quote, castle property description, TTL Laboratories, Castle East resource, tailings resource, RTDZ corridor context; TSXV: NTH, OTCQB: NPMMF, FSE: QN3): https://www.nordpreciousmetals.com. IAMGOLD Corporation Q1 2026 Results (May 5, 2026; attributable production 183,600 oz, revenues >$1B, adjusted EBITDA $666M, mine-site free cash flow $525M, 2026 guidance 720,000 820,000 oz); Côté Gold Consolidated MRE (June 1, 2026; M&I 20.3 Moz +12%, Inferred 3.5 Moz +61%, expansion study Q4 2026); NYSE: IAG, TSX: IMG: https://www.iamgold.com/English/investors/news-releases/news-releases-details/2026/IAMGOLD-Reports-First-Quarter-2026-Results/default.aspx. Alamos Gold Inc. Operational update (June 18, 2026; Young-Davidson seismic events, mining rate ~5,000 tpd remainder of year, Q2 guidance 130,000 135,000 oz; Island Gold underground rates >1,500 tpd, Magino mill ~9,800 tpd; $30M share buyback; TSX: AGI, NYSE: AGI): https://www.alamosgold.com/news-and-events/news/news-details/2026/Alamos-Gold-Provides-Operational-Update-Across-Canadian-Operations/default.aspx. McFarlane Lake Mining Limited Juby MRE (September 29, 2025; Indicated 1.01 Moz at 0.98 g/t, Inferred 3.17 Moz at 0.89 g/t; sensitivity at US$3,750/oz yields 4.23 Moz Inferred); MRE update underway (April 29, 2026); Golden Lake mineralized envelope extended to 750m (May 19, 2026); ~10,000m drilled; bulk sample 50,000t planned 2027; CSE: MLM, OTCQB: MLMLF, FSE: W2Z: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/. Silver Storm Mining Ltd. Bellecourt Silver Project, Cobalt Camp, Ontario; high-grade silver-cobalt vein systems; TSXV: SVRS, OTCQB: SVRSF (peer context Cobalt Camp silver developer): https://silverstormmining.com.

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While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research.

The gold results cited in this article are historical exploration results and do not constitute a current mineral resource estimate. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Cautionary Note on Historical Results and Mineral Resources. The gold intersections, grades, boulder-train results, channel samples, and stripping results described in this article are historical exploration results reported by Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. and do not constitute, and should not be interpreted as, a current mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate. The Castle East silver resource and the tailings resource referenced are described by the company as historical estimates; a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify them as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, the company is not treating them as current, and they should not be relied upon. Historical estimates prepared prior to, or otherwise not current under, National Instrument 43-101 are not compliant with current standards. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and inferred mineral resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them. Exploration targets, structural interpretations regarding the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone, and any suggestion of continuity at depth are conceptual; there is no assurance that exploration will result in the delineation of any mineral resource. Statements regarding the 30,000-metre drill program, the tailings recovery program, the Re-2Ox process, and potential future production are forward-looking and subject to exploration, permitting, metallurgical, financing, and commodity-price risks.

Cautionary Note on Referenced Companies. References to IAMGOLD Corporation, Alamos Gold Inc., McFarlane Lake Mining Limited, and Silver Storm Mining Ltd. are provided solely to illustrate the sector and regional context and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, joint venture, or comparable financial performance. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. and differ substantially in size, stage, asset type, and resource classification. Their mineral resources, reserves, production, guidance, and economic results describe those companies only, are not indicative of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.'s own prospects, and should not be relied upon in evaluating the company. All third-party figures are approximate and subject to change. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should refer to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.'s continuous-disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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