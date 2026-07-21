A Depression Drug Just Cleared a Key Hurdle Early, and the Market for New Mental Health Treatments Keeps Widening

Issued on behalf of Helus Pharma (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP)

NEW YORK and TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group - News Commentary - Depression remains one of the most stubborn problems in modern medicine, and the numbers behind it are staggering. Tens of millions of adults live with major depressive disorder, and the majority never reach full remission on the first medication they try. That persistent treatment gap has drawn a wave of biotech and pharmaceutical companies into what is now one of the most closely watched races in interventional psychiatry, each pursuing a different way to reach patients that current antidepressants leave behind.

This week brought a notable step forward. A late-stage program aimed at treating patients whose depression does not respond adequately to standard antidepressants reached a key operational milestone ahead of its own timeline, and it did so against a backdrop of accelerating adoption of clinic-administered mental health treatments across the sector.

Key Takeaways

Helus Pharma (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) completed enrollment in its Phase 3 APPROACH study of HLP003 in major depressive disorder ahead of schedule, with topline data on track for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The broader field is heating up, with Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS), Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DFTX), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) all advancing or commercializing novel approaches to difficult-to-treat depression.

Enrollment Wrapped Early on a Closely Watched Depression Trial

Helus Pharma (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., announced that it has completed enrollment in APPROACH, the first pivotal Phase 3 study of its investigational drug HLP003 in patients living with major depressive disorder (MDD). According to the company, enrollment was finished ahead of schedule, which moves the program toward an expected topline data readout in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Helus is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing what it calls novel serotonergic agonists, or NSAs, a class of synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways believed to support neuroplasticity. HLP003, the company's lead candidate, is an investigational deuterated psilocin analogue that has already received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That designation is intended to speed the development and review of drugs that show early promise against serious conditions, though it is not a guarantee of approval.

The APPROACH study enrolled 223 participants with moderate to severe MDD, defined by a MADRS score of at least 24, who remain on a stable dose of antidepressant medication but continue to respond inadequately. Participants were randomized on a one-to-one basis to receive either HLP003 at 16 milligrams or placebo, with each arm evaluating a two-dose regimen given three weeks apart. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale, or MADRS, at six weeks after the first dose compared with placebo, with a key secondary endpoint measuring the same scale at 12 weeks.

"Completion of enrollment in APPROACH ahead of schedule demonstrates the focus, urgency and execution of our clinical team, investigators and study partners," said Eric So, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Helus Pharma. "With participant enrollment now complete, our focus turns to completing the study and preparing for topline data in Q4 2026."

So added that the company believes the durability, remission rates, and overall profile shown in its earlier Phase 2 study support the potential of HLP003 to improve outcomes for patients with MDD, and pointed toward a potential FDA New Drug Application in 2028. As with any drug in development, those timelines depend on many variables and are not assured.

Why the Adjunctive Angle Matters

Current first-line antidepressants work for only a portion of MDD patients. For those who do not reach remission, FDA-approved adjunctive atypical antipsychotics can offer modest additional benefit, but their use is often limited by side effects such as weight gain, cardiometabolic problems, movement disorders, and sedation, which frequently lead patients to discontinue treatment. Helus frames HLP003 as a potential adjunctive intermittent option that could offer a more practical real-world solution, layered on top of a patient's existing antidepressant rather than replacing it.

The company has pointed to its Phase 2 data as the basis for that optimism. In that earlier study, Helus reported a mean reduction of roughly 23 points on the MADRS scale from baseline at 12 months following two 16-milligram doses administered three weeks apart, along with high response and remission rates. Phase 2 findings, however, are a signal rather than proof, and results in a larger, placebo-controlled Phase 3 setting can differ materially.

"The early completion of enrollment in APPROACH brings us closer to determining whether HLP003 can provide a durable clinical benefit within a practical adjunctive treatment model for people with MDD," said Amir Inamdar, Chief Medical Officer of Helus Pharma.

Enrollment is continuing in EMBRACE, the second pivotal study in the company's Phase 3 PARADIGM Program. Eligible participants from both APPROACH and EMBRACE may roll over into EXTEND, a long-term extension study designed to further evaluate safety, durability of clinical effect, and the potential role of redosing. Beyond its clinical work, Helus has built an intellectual property portfolio with more than 350 patent applications filed and over 100 patents granted worldwide.

A Market That Keeps Expanding

The milestone arrives as demand for innovative, clinic-administered depression treatments continues to build. Helus noted that Johnson & Johnson reported worldwide SPRAVATO sales of US$584 million in the second quarter of 2026, up roughly 25% from the prior quarter and about 40.8% from the same period a year earlier. While HLP003 and SPRAVATO are distinct treatments with different mechanisms and development pathways, the company sees that continued growth as evidence of significant patient and provider demand for new approaches to depression.

Helus also emphasized that the APPROACH study and the broader PARADIGM Program were designed around key considerations in the FDA's recently finalized guidance for this class of therapies, including rigorous placebo-controlled evaluation, measures to support the interpretability of results, assessment of outcomes beyond the primary endpoint, defined safety monitoring, and the collection of longer-term safety and durability data through EXTEND.

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The Broader Field of Depression Innovators

Helus is one of several companies pushing to redefine how difficult-to-treat depression is managed. A cluster of peers, each at a different stage and with a different mechanism, has helped turn interventional psychiatry into one of biotech's more active corners in 2026.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS)

Compass Pathways has moved to the front of the psilocybin field with its COMP360 program for treatment-resistant depression. In July 2026, the company reported 26-week results from the second of its two pivotal Phase 3 trials, COMP006, involving nearly 600 patients, confirming what it described as a rapid-onset and durable profile. Compass said 39% of participants in the 25-milligram arm achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in depression scores by week six and, on average, maintained benefit through at least week 26. The company has a rolling New Drug Application underway with the FDA and has pointed to a potential U.S. launch in 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

GH Research (NASDAQ: GHRS)

GH Research is developing GH001, an inhaled formulation of mebufotenin, also known as 5-MeO-DMT, for treatment-resistant depression. In March 2026, the company announced that the primary results from its Phase 2b trial had been published in JAMA Psychiatry, reporting a MADRS reduction of 15.5 points from baseline at the study's primary endpoint. Earlier in the year, the FDA lifted a clinical hold on GH001, clearing the way for U.S. enrollment as the company works toward a global Phase 3 pivotal program that aims to replicate its Phase 2b design. GH Research's approach centers on a short in-clinic experience, a model it argues could fit more practically into real-world psychiatric care.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DFTX)

Definium Therapeutics delivered one of the sector's standout results in June 2026, when its Phase 3 Emerge study of DT120, an orally disintegrating tablet, met its primary and all key secondary endpoints in major depressive disorder. The company reported that a single 100-microgram dose produced an 8.1-point placebo-adjusted improvement in MADRS total score at week six, with statistically significant results, and it has a second pivotal study, Ascend, underway. Notably, Helus itself referenced Definium's Emerge readout in its own materials, an acknowledgment of how directly the two programs speak to the same major depressive disorder opportunity.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson represents the commercial reality that newer entrants are chasing. Its SPRAVATO, an esketamine nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms, has become a bellwether for how quickly clinic-administered depression treatments can scale. The company reported worldwide SPRAVATO sales of US$584 million in the second quarter of 2026, including US$514 million in the United States, up roughly 25% from the prior quarter. For clinical-stage developers like Helus, that trajectory is often cited as evidence that patients, providers, and payers are increasingly willing to adopt novel, supervised treatments for depression, even as each individual program must still prove itself on its own data.

A Sector Approaching Its Proof Points

What ties these companies together is timing. Several of the most closely watched depression programs are converging on major data readouts and regulatory decisions over the next 12 to 24 months, and the FDA's recently finalized guidance has given the field a clearer framework to work within. For Helus, finishing APPROACH enrollment early removes one variable from a long and uncertain path, and turns attention to the topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, which will offer the first pivotal-stage look at whether HLP003 can back up the promise of its earlier results.

For a sector that has spent years building its case, the coming quarters are shaping up to be where the science meets the scoreboard.

CONTACT:

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Article Source:

[1] Helus Pharma, "Helus Pharma Completes Enrollment in Phase 3 APPROACH Study of HLP003 in Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder Ahead of Schedule," press release, July 21, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Clinical Results.

Statements regarding HLP003 and the APPROACH, EMBRACE, and EXTEND studies refer to an investigational drug candidate that has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. Breakthrough Therapy Designation does not constitute approval and does not guarantee that HLP003 will ever be approved or marketed. The Phase 2 data referenced, including the reported MADRS reduction and response and remission rates, reflect earlier-stage findings and are not proof of efficacy; results from a larger, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study may differ materially. Completion of enrollment does not indicate the outcome of the trial. Drug development is lengthy, expensive, and uncertain, and there is no assurance that stated timelines, including the anticipated Q4 2026 topline readout or a potential 2028 New Drug Application, will be met.

Cautionary Note Regarding Peer Companies.

References to Compass Pathways, GH Research, Definium Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, and any of their respective products or clinical programs are for comparative and illustrative context only. Helus Pharma is not a party to, and is not affiliated with, the studies, products, or corporate transactions of those companies, and nothing in this article should be interpreted as implying any partnership, endorsement, or that Helus Pharma is the subject of any acquisition, merger, or similar transaction. Each company's programs carry their own independent risks and must be evaluated on their own data.

Neither Cboe Canada nor the Nasdaq Global Market has approved or disapproved the contents of this article. This article contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

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