Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the public and Mondou clients, $2.5 million has been raised since the creation of this annual initiative in 2015

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - It is with great pride that Mondou, the Quebec family-run business, is launching the 8th edition of its Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation! This major fundraising campaign, which has become a yearly tradition, will run until November 13 in the 80 Mondou stores across Quebec and online at Mondou.com.

Since it was first launched, the Mondou Mondon campaign for the Mira Foundation raised a grand total of $2.5 million which contributed to improving the quality of life and well-being of thousands of individuals with visual or physical impairments or with autism spectrum disorders living in Quebec.

"On behalf of the entire Mondou family, I wish to take the opportunity to warmly thank Quebecers for their incredible generosity, which has allowed us to support Mira's essential mission for the past 8 years. In total, we were able to give back $2.5 million to the community thanks to the extraordinary contribution of our loyal customers, our devoted employees and our precious partners and suppliers. Mondou's objective this year is to raise an additional $450,000 to support MIRA, a cause we feel so strongly about and that is at the core of our values. For this reason, we call upon you to give generously, starting today, and we invite you to participate in large numbers over the course of this campaign," said Pierre Leblanc, Mondou's general manager.

A NEW BOX OF DOG TREATS FOR MIRA AND SEVERAL OTHER WAYS TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE CAUSE

This year, Mondou offers two easy and practical ways to take part in the Mondou Mondon campaign for the Mira Foundation:

By visiting one of the 80 Mondou stores in Quebec ;

; By visiting Mondou.com.

Several items whose sale will benefit the Mira Foundation will also be available for purchase at Mondou.com and in store:

The NEW Woof Pack Box , which combines an assortment of dog treats and toys, sold for $23.99 ( $12 will go towards the cause);

, which combines an assortment of dog treats and toys, sold for ( will go towards the cause); The Mondou emergency keychain with a "Save my pet " card , sold for $6.99 ( $4.50 will go towards to the cause). In the event of an accident or an emergency, the keychain indicates that a pet is home alone and invites the person who finds it to check the card in the wallet for key information, such as the name of the person to contact and details about the animal in need of care.

, sold for ( will go towards to the cause). In the event of an accident or an emergency, the keychain indicates that a pet is home alone and invites the person who finds it to check the card in the wallet for key information, such as the name of the person to contact and details about the animal in need of care. An all-new model of the adorable MIRA plush that children love so much is available for $14.99 ( $6 will go towards the cause);

that children love so much is available for ( will go towards the cause); By popular demand, the MIRA calendar is back ($6)! Following tradition, the 2023 edition will feature the photos of the pets owned by the 14 winners of an annual photo contest held by Mondou. It should be noted that 100% of profits from the sale of this calendar will go towards the cause.

Once again this year, clients can make a donation of $2, $3, $5 or more at the cash register in any Mondou store across Quebec during the campaign. Mondou customers can now choose to make a donation by redeeming their Cuddle points; it's a quick and easy way to contribute to the cause!

AN INITIATIVE THAT HELPS CHANGE LIVES

The donations received as part of the Mondou Mondon campaign will be directed, among other things, towards training MIRA dogs and assisting their foster families, trainers and beneficiaries. Given the fact that MIRA does not receive government subsidies, it is all the more important to support this organization, which transforms the lives of so many people. To support this organization that is so vital, Mondou also donates more than 110 tonnes of food each year to the Mira Foundation to help feed its guide dogs and service dogs.

"MIRA changed my life! I have an ASD, and at the age of 13, I was able to benefit from having a service dog who became my best friend. He helped me open up to the world, reduce my stress and my anxiety, become more independent and meet new people. My life as a young teenager took a new turn. I can never thank MIRA enough for transforming may daily life and offering me the best life partner ever," says Magalie, beneficiary of the service dog program for youth with ASD.

COMMUNITY VALUES: A FUNDAMENTAL PILLAR FOR MONDOU

Founded in Quebec, Mondou saw its number of points of sale rise from one in 1938 to 80 in 2022 by building its success through continuous innovation. Proud to rank among the list of Canada's Best Managed Companies by the reputable firm Deloitte for the third consecutive year, Mondou continues to be guided by the community values of its founders, as reflected in the pillars of its brand: civic-mindedness (commitment to the community, devotion to animal welfare), know-how (understanding the animal and contributing to its well-being through sound advice) and people skills (being responsive to the needs of its clients and showing compassion).

Since it was founded, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare. In addition to its Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation, the company has been organizing the Mondou Mondon for shelters campaign, which raised nearly $1 million over the last five years.

As a firm believer in responsible adoption, Mondou has inaugurated four adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme, Anjou, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Joliette store locations since April 2019.

Mondou invites you to give generously during the Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation, in store, online!

About MONDOU

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Quebec-based family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Québec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 80 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,100 across Quebec. Throughout this evolution, our passion for animals has remained unwavering, as evidenced by our slogan "Affectionately Yours"! Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. It is through this genuine passion that Mondou was able to establish itself as the undisputed leader in its field over the last 80 years. Mondou, Affectionately Yours!

