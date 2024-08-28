The 5th Qingdao Multinationals Summit Opens Today

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- This is a news release from the Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province: On August 28, the Fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit opened in Qingdao, Shandong province. More than 550 representatives from 451 multinational companies attended the summit, including 99 multinational companies participating in the summit for the first time.

Zhang Qingwei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, pointing out that multinational corporations are powerful promoters of globalization. This summit is the first event featuring MNCs after the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. We hope to work with MNCs to enhance mutual trust in open development, share new opportunities such as a unified large market, new quality productive forces development, comprehensive green transformation, and institutional opening-up, and jointly write a new chapter in cooperation between China and MNCs

Lin Wu, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, said in his speech that we are willing to work with the majority of MNCs to share major strategic opportunities, jointly cultivate a modern industrial system, jointly expand a broad consumer market, jointly promote green and low-carbon transformation, and jointly create an open cooperation ecology. Shandong will continue to create a market-oriented, legal, and internationalized first-class business environment, and provide all-round services for the majority of multinational corporations to invest and start businesses in Shandong, so that everyone can truly feel at home and have friendship in Shandong.

Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said that the Ministry of Commerce will continue to support Shandong in leveraging its own advantages, deepening international economic and trade cooperation, further comprehensively deepening reforms and promoting high-level opening up. The Qingdao Summit is a high-level platform for multinational corporations to understand and invest in China.

The Ministry of Commerce's International Trade and Economic Cooperation Research Institute released a research report titled "Multinational Corporations in China: Sharing New Opportunities of Chinese-style Modernization".

This summit continues to use the theme of "Multinationals and China". During the summit, a series of activities will be held, including the opening ceremony and the Multinational Corporation Development Forum, the Multinational Corporation Investment and Cooperation Conference, China's Policy Interpretation Closed-door Meetings, themed promotions for functional zones and provinces.

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

Zijian Liu, [email protected]