News provided bySalon International de l'Auto de Montréal
Jan 16, 2026, 14:43 ET
More Than Thirty Brands on Display and Numerous Test Drives on the Program
MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The 81st edition of the Montreal Auto Show officially kicks off today at the Palais des congrès de Montréal and runs until January 25, 2026. Presented by iA Auto and Home Insurance, the Show brings together more than 30 automotive brands, including the highly anticipated return of Audi and BMW.
This year's edition also features electric vehicle test drives, a selection of exotic vehicles, and three immersive zones: the St-Hubert Family Zone, the Performance Zone, and the Overlanding Outdoor Zone. Visitors will also be able to explore L'univers Gilles Villeneuve, a tribute space dedicated to the legendary driver, as well as the 12 Best Vehicles in Canada as selected by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).
"The Montreal Auto Show is more than a showcase. It's a place to explore, compare and truly experience the automobile," said Bertrand Godin, spokesperson for the Montreal Auto Show. "Whether you're discovering electric driving for the first time, sharing the passion with your family, or standing in front of a car you may never see again in your lifetime, the Show is designed to create real moments of connection between people and automobiles."
Making the Most of the Experience
To fully enjoy the experience, purchasing tickets online is recommended to avoid lineups. A minimum visit of two hours is suggested to explore the Show. For a more relaxed atmosphere, weekday visits are ideal, as crowds are generally lighter. Show website: salonautomontreal.com
