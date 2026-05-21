An initiative of the IEFA at the center of major global transformations

MONTREAL, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - From June 8 to 10, 2026, Montreal will host the 32nd edition of the Conference of Montreal under the theme "Leading Amidst Uncertainty." Organized by the IEFA, this flagship event has, for more than three decades, brought together over 2,600 participants and 125 speakers from the economic, political, financial, and academic sectors to reflect on the major issues of our time and help shape the solutions of tomorrow.

Turning Uncertainty into Action

At a time when geopolitical competition is reshaping alliances, energy security and access to strategic resources are becoming matters of sovereignty, and artificial intelligence is accelerating organizational transformation, the Conference of Montreal stands out as a leading platform for strategic dialogue and action. It is where bold ideas emerge, conversations evolve into partnerships, and visionary thinking becomes tangible initiatives.

Understanding Tomorrow's World, Today

Over the course of three days, the Conference of Montreal will explore strategic issues at the core of today's major global transformations. The program and discussions will be organized around three main thematic days:

Geopolitics, finance, and defense (June 8)

Energy security, infrastructure, and critical commodities (June 9)

The digital economy, life sciences, and the future of work (June 10)

To fuel these discussions, high-profile speakers will take the stage, including:

Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former Prime Minister of France and President of the Fondation Prospective et Innovation

Stephen Smith, Chairman and CEO of First National Financial and Fairstone Bank, and new co-owner of The Economist

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry, Canada

Stéphane Séjourné, Executive Vice-President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, European Commission

Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Afsaneh Beschloss, Founder and CEO, RockCreek

Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and CEO, Xcel Energy

Heather Chalmers, President and CEO, GE Vernova Canada

Erkki Keldo, Minister of Economy and Industry, Estonia

Geneviève Mottard, President and CEO, Ordre des CPA du Québec

Deep Saini, Graham Carr, and Stéphane Pallage, respectively President and Vice-Chancellor of McGill University, President and Vice-Chancellor of Concordia University, and Rector of the Université du Québec à Montréal

These opportunities support the economic development of Quebec, Canadian, and international businesses, both locally and globally.

Registration and Information

To participate and to consult the full program and speaker lineup, visit the official Conference of Montreal website.

About the Conference of Montreal

The Conference of Montreal brings together decision-makers from all sectors of society to address the most pressing issues of our time. Founded in 1994 by the IEFA, the Conference has evolved from a one-time gathering into a globally recognized multi-day event attended by leaders and decision-makers from government, business, and academia. In the coming months, the IEFA will also present the Toronto Global Forum, the Conference of Paris, and the World Strategic Forum in Miami.

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Available for interviews:

Benjamin Booth, Executive Director of the Montreal Conference

SOURCE International Economic Forum of the Americas

Media Accreditation: Requests for media accreditation and interviews with speakers can be sent to: [email protected]﻿ and [email protected]