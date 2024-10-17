The 2024 China International College Students' Innovation Competition Grand Final Successfully Held

Create Brilliance, Forge the Future

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- A news report from xinhuanet:

From October 12 to 15, the Grand Final of the 2024 China International College Students' Innovation Competition was held in Shanghai. Jointly organized by 12 departments, including the Ministry of Education and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the event attracted 5.14 million projects and over 20 million participants from 5,406 universities across 153 countries. With the theme "Dare to Differ, Dare to Win," the competition showcased global university innovation.

The China International College Students’ Innovation Competition took place in Shanghai from October 12 to 15 (photo by Shanghai Jiao Tong University)

Six teams from domestic and international universities competed in the Grand Final. Shanghai Jiao Tong University's project, "NEZHA—the World's First Hybrid Aerial Underwater Vehicle," won the championship. Other top projects were from Tsinghua University, Xi'an University of Electronic Science and Technology, China University of Geosciences, University College London, and the University of New South Wales.

The competition deepened international exchange and cooperation, bringing together 152 top-ranked global universities, such as Harvard, Oxford, Stanford, and MIT. Additionally, the World University Student Innovation Alliance was founded, further promoting collaboration in student innovation on an international scale.

The competition featured several tracks, including the Main Higher Education Track, the "Youth Red Dream Journey" Track, the Vocational Education Track, the Industrial Proposition Track, and the Emerging Track. A key focus was on integrating education, science, and talent, with the Industrial Proposition Track emphasising "industry-education integration," which promoted collaboration between universities and industries to commercialise innovative achievements.

The event also showcased outstanding student innovations across diverse fields, from AI to environmental sustainability. Notable projects included an AI-powered road warning robot from Guangdong Guangya Middle School, designed to prevent secondary accidents after traffic incidents.

Additionally, 30 resource-matching meetings led to investment intentions totalling 6.8 billion yuan, supporting the transformation of innovative projects into real-world applications.

SOURCE xinhuanet

Xinran Chen, [email protected]