The $190B Data Lockdown: Why 'Sovereign Tech' is the Next Massive Wealth Transfer

Issued on behalf of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – The global internet is being carved into digital fortresses. New data sovereignty laws are fragmenting the massive AI and cloud markets as organizations are now forced to keep their most sensitive data within their own national borders[1]. This isn't just a trend; it's a regulatory earthquake, with 2026 marking the point where over 70% of the world's global GDP will be generated in countries with strict data lockdown mandates[2]. This high-stakes race to secure digital borders is the primary engine driving the investment case for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), and Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD).

The financial upside of this transition is staggering. The government cloud market alone is projected to rocket to $190.66 billion by 2033 as public agencies rush to modernize their digital shields[3]. Simultaneously, the "RegTech" sector is witnessing explosive growth toward a $77 billion valuation as enterprises hunt for the scalable, secure architectures required to win government contracts and stay compliant in a fragmented world[4].

For investors, 2026 represents a ground-floor opportunity to own the companies building the new, border-aware infrastructure of the global digital economy.

Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (QSE) (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) is kicking off the new year with a clear signal to shareholders that it is scaling for execution. In a recently released corporate update, the company confirmed a significant expansion of its global footprint, now maintaining an operational presence across three regions and five countries. This increase in "boots on the ground" is not just about headcount. It represents a calculated build-out of sales, engineering, finance, and customer success infrastructure in North America and the Asia-Pacific region designed to support the onboarding of institutional clients.

This operational growth aligns perfectly with the company's aggressive entry into the Indonesian market. By partnering with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa, QSE has secured immediate access to government, financial services, and enterprise sectors in a region that is rapidly modernizing its digital security. NUSA Networks acts as a powerful force multiplier here. As one of Indonesia's premier system integrators, they bring over a decade of experience and a track record of more than 150 major projects, effectively fast-tracking QSE's technology into critical national infrastructure.

"NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa are exactly the type of partners we want representing QSE in strategic international markets," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE.

The strategic fit is essential for rapid deployment.

Carefoot emphasized, "Their deep expertise in cybersecurity, long-standing relationships with government and enterprise clients, and proven ability to deploy secure, large-scale systems make them an ideal channel for QSE's quantum-secure data protection solutions."

Beyond the expanding team, the technology stack is robust and market-ready. The company holds Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program, and the QSE Group division maintains a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus to represent these technologies across 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia.

This network complements the qREK Software Development Kit, which allows enterprises to generate quantum-resilient encryption keys backed by authentic quantum entropy. The platform supports AES, RSA, and NIST-recommended post-quantum algorithms built on a zero-trust architecture.

Furthermore, QSE is capturing the secure communications market with QSE-Chat, a mobile application currently available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for enterprise clients.

With the global post-quantum cryptography market projected to reach $17.69 billion by 2034, QSE is positioning itself to capture market share early. Backed by a recent C$2.8 million financing round, the company is fully funded and operationally ready to execute on this global roadmap in 2026.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has secured a contract with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) valued at up to $130 million to develop a unified Security Information and Event Management as-a-Service (SIEMaaS) platform on FedRAMP-certified Elastic Cloud. The five-year agreement through ECS, an ASGN brand, will standardize security data collection across Federal Civilian Executive Branch Agencies to enable real-time threat detection and coordinated incident response with reduced data access costs.

"Federal agencies remain a top target for cyber adversaries, and the current pace and complexity of attacks demand a new operational model," said Ash Kulkarni, CEO of Elastic. "By consolidating cybersecurity telemetry into a shared, cloud-based SIEM service built on Elastic's platform, CISA is setting a new standard for speed, scale, and collective defense across civilian agencies."

The platform will design, host, and operate the new SIEMaaS with comprehensive security monitoring capabilities including data pipelines, enrichment workflows, and threat detection engines. CISA's Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program Management Office will oversee the hosted environment that breaks down legacy silos to enable analysts and agencies to collaborate on accessible, unified cyber defense through the Elasticsearch Platform.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced its AI-powered Singularity Platform received QC1 qualification from the Agenzia per la Cybersicurezza Nazionale (ACN), Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency, for its Cloud Services Catalog. The certification positions SentinelOne to deliver cloud services to Italian public and private entities with enhanced trust and assurance, joining recent government certifications including Spain's CCN certification and FedRAMP-High Authorization.

"Achieving this certification from Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency is a strong endorsement of SentinelOne's dedication to providing reliable, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions for the Italian public administration," said Paolo Cecchi, Senior Sales Director Mediterranean Region, SentinelOne. "This acknowledgment strengthens our ability to support the Italian public sector, offering agencies and their partners the autonomous, unified protection essential for defending against the most advanced threats of today."

The ACN qualification is key to Italy's cybersecurity framework for securing IT products and services used by public administration and critical national infrastructure. The Singularity Platform's QC1 certification highlights SentinelOne's commitment to meeting Italian government security and compliance standards.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) has expanded capabilities in its Nutanix Cloud Platform to help customers build and operate distributed sovereign clouds while maintaining security, control, and resilience across environments running traditional, modern, and AI applications. The platform now provides orchestrated lifecycle management of multiple dark-site environments with on-premises deployment options for governance and control planes.

"As sovereign cloud architectures become a defining priority for organizations, we're introducing several enhancements to the Nutanix Cloud Platform that help customers meet these needs without giving up the advantages of a distributed cloud infrastructure," said Thomas Cornely, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Nutanix. "These new capabilities give customers the clarity and control needed to draw their own sovereign boundaries across distributed environments and leverage the resiliency and flexibility that distributed clouds provide."

Nutanix expanded support across its partner ecosystem with Government Cloud Clusters on AWS now available and Cloud Clusters on Google Cloud generally available in 17 regions worldwide. New capabilities strengthen disaster recovery with tiered protection options and enhanced resilience for business continuity across distributed operations.

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) and HITRUST have announced a strategic partnership to help organizations automate compliance and lower assurance costs by integrating Rapid7's Surface Command platform with HITRUST's assurance framework. The collaboration enables Rapid7 customers serving more than 11,000 organizations globally to automatically collect, map, and validate controls against HITRUST standards while moving from periodic audits to continuous, evidence-based validation of cybersecurity posture.

"Rapid7 solutions already deliver unmatched visibility and context, enabling our customers to proactively prevent and detect security incidents," said Jon Schipp, senior director of product management at Rapid7. "With this collaboration, we are now able to benchmark customers against HITRUST, ultimately reducing both the cost and burden of compliance while also enabling them to achieve continuous assurance against the comprehensive framework for greater protection from threats."

The partnership delivers continuous compliance visibility through Rapid7's Command Platform assessing systems against control drift using HITRUST Framework requirements, proactive risk mitigation integrating vulnerability management with compliance mandates, and reduced audit burden. Traditional assurance methods relying on periodic audits and manual evidence collection are costly and quickly outdated, making automated continuous compliance essential for regulated industries.

Article Sources: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly, and expects to paid a fee from Maynard Communication Ltd. for writing and content distribution. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement and have also purchased shares in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will/has bought and sold shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. and will continue to do so on an ongoing basis without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840019/5708904/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg