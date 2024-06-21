The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Kicks Off in Macao

A premier event promoting global infrastructure cooperation and innovation

MACAU, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), co-hosted by China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), was held in Macao on June 20, 2024.

Recognized as a leading global event for infrastructure collaboration, the IIICF serves as a key international platform to enhance infrastructure connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative. This year, the forum attracted over 3,500 industry leaders from more than 70 countries, representing 800 organizations.

The theme of "Green Innovative Digital Connectivity" brought together over 200 speakers to explore this burgeoning industry and to engage in thought-provoking dialogues on emerging topics including energy transition, digital evolution, green investment, ESG management, digital integration of international engineering projects, dispute resolution, risk mitigation, and regional infrastructure connectivity. The discussions aim to contribute China's expertise and innovative solutions to international infrastructure cooperation, catalyze new growth in infrastructure partnerships between China and the countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, and foster consensus and insights for the sustainable development of the global infrastructure industry.

The exhibition area has expanded by 60% compared to the previous year, with more than 90% of the booths customized to the exhibitors' specifications. The exhibition showcases four main highlights:

Emphasis on Low-Carbon Environmental Protection: With green technology at the forefront, the exhibition spotlights the latest advancements in clean energy, green building practices, energy-efficient material innovations, sewage treatment techniques, and successful smart city implementations;

Innovation and Technology Leadership: The focus is on the display of construction robots, intelligent sensing and monitoring equipment, smart scheduling systems, autonomous driving technologies, intelligent construction methods, novel engineering materials, and prefabricated building solutions;

Digital Integration and Intelligent Empowerment: A comprehensive exhibition of digital infrastructure solutions and the application of big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in international engineering projects. It will also showcase the latest practices in digital transformation for project management and urban development.

Connectivity and Collaborative Success: Highlighting landmark projects that demonstrate global infrastructure connectivity and China's participation in joint construction efforts in countries and regions targeted by the Belt and Road Initiative. These include ports, highways, bridges, railways, airports, and urban development projects, showcasing the strength of the "China Construction" brand.

This year's concurrent exhibition at the forum has experienced a significant enhancement, building upon the resounding success of last year's edition. The event boasts an unprecedentedly robust lineup of exhibitors and organizations, comprising industry-leading engineering companies including China Communications Construction, China State Construction Engineering Group, and China Railway Construction, and more. These companies are renowned for their strong technological prowess and resource integration capabilities. Alongside them are premier communications and equipment manufacturers, such as Huawei, Caterpillar, and LiuGong, representing the forefront of digital intelligence and green innovation technologies. Furthermore, the exhibition also features delegations of local companies organized by business authorities from several provinces, further enriching the diversity and depth of the exhibition.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the highly successful International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum. Over the past decade and a half, the forum has attracted over 30,000 attendees from around the world, including more than 570 at the ministerial level or above. The event has catalyzed the development of more than 180 international infrastructure projects, with a combined contract value surpassing US$100 billion. It has played a pivotal role in fostering pragmatic cooperation in infrastructure investment and construction between Chinese engineering companies and partner countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

SOURCE China International Contractors Association

Chao Dong, [email protected]