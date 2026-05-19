Texas Super Kings Announce BRU as Official Coffee Partner and Leading Trouser Sponsor for 2026 Major League Cricket Season

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Texas Super Kings (TSK), the Texas franchise of Major League Cricket (MLC), are pleased to announce BRU as an Official Partner for the 2026 season. As part of this association, BRU will feature as the Leading Trouser Sponsor of the franchise.

Through this association, BRU will gain high-impact visibility via the Leading Trouser inventory across broadcast and in-stadium platforms, while also leveraging player access, digital content, and storytelling-led campaigns to deepen fan engagement throughout the season.

TSK Official Sponsor BRU

Speaking on the partnership, KS Viswanathan, Director, Texas Super Kings, said:

"We are delighted to welcome BRU to the Texas Super Kings family. As cricket continues to grow in the United States, this partnership builds a powerful bridge between nostalgia and new audiences, delivering engaging and memorable experiences for fans."

Partha Guha, General Manager, Unilever International, North America, Foods, said: "BRU is excited to partner with Texas Super Kings, bringing together two passions that unite millions -- coffee and cricket. As a brand that has been part of everyday moments across generations, we look forward to enhancing the fan experience by blending the warmth of coffee with the excitement of the game in the United States."

The 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) season is scheduled to run from June 18 to July 18, featuring matches across three venues -- Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas), Oakland Coliseum (California), and the newly introduced Fairview Complex (California).

About Texas Super Kings

The Texas Super Kings are one of the six franchises participating in the flagship cricket league in the United States -- Major League Cricket (MLC). Since the league's inception, the franchise has established itself as one of its leading teams, consistently delivering strong performances and securing playoff qualification in every season.

About BRU

BRU, from Unilever, is a trusted and iconic Indian coffee brand known for its rich aroma, consistent quality, and signature coffee–chicory blends. Since its launch in 1968, it has built a strong legacy of delivering a distinctive and dependable coffee experience, becoming the #1 coffee brand in India.

Today, BRU offers a range of instant and premium options, including BRU Instant and BRU Gold, designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles. As BRU expands in the United States, it is carving a space within the broader coffee landscape, bringing its unique taste profile to new consumers while staying true to the quality and character that define the brand.

Unilever is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies, with products sold in over 190 countries and used by billions of people every day. Operating across Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Nutrition, the company generated approximately €60.8 billion in revenue in 2024 and employs around 115,000 people globally.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands, visit www.unileverusa.com. For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands, visit www.unilever.ca

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2983024/Texas_Super_Kings_BRU.jpg

SOURCE Texas Super Kings

Media Contact: [email protected] | Pallavi Ramesh, +91-9987783931