Texas Super Kings Announce Xoom as Official Remittance Sponsor for 2026 Season

DALLAS, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Texas Super Kings (TSK) are proud to announce a collaboration with Xoom, a PayPal service and leading digital remittance provider. In a first-of-its-kind association for the franchise, Xoom joins as the Official Remittance Sponsor, the first remittance brand to partner with Texas Super Kings and will also serve as the Leading Headgear Sponsor for the 2026 season.

TSK Official Sponsor Xoom

Since 2001, Xoom has helped empower millions of customers to send money, pay bills, and reload phones for loved ones to more than 160 markets around the globe. The two companies share the objective of helping families stay connected no matter where they are. The collaboration also reflects a strong alignment with the South Asian market, a key and strategically important audience for both cricket and cross-border remittances, where Xoom continues to play a vital role in enabling financial connections with families back home. Through this association, Xoom aims to further consolidate its presence among diverse global communities, leveraging the reach of Texas Super Kings to deepen engagement with fans across the United States.

Commenting on the announcement, KS Viswanathan, Director, Texas Super Kings, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Xoom to the Texas Super Kings family. Xoom's purpose of bringing people closer across borders strongly aligns with our own values, and together we look forward to creating meaningful moments that deepen fan engagement and amplify storytelling across key moments of the season."

"Cricket is the sport of the South Asian friends and family. It's how millions of families in the U.S. stay connected to where they came from and that's the same emotional current that runs through everything Xoom does," said Juan Melendez, Senior Director, Xoom. "When a fan in Dallas watches the Super Kings win and calls their parents in Mumbai or Lahore to celebrate, Xoom wants to be the service that lets them send a little something home at that same moment. This collaboration lets us show up authentically for communities that have always been at the heart of our business."

As part of the collaboration, Xoom will receive comprehensive Texas Super Kings entitlements, including headgear branding, fan activations, in-stadium experiences, and tailored content, designed to deepen fan connection and amplify storytelling throughout key season moments.

Major League Cricket Season 4 is set to take place from June 18 to July 18, 2026, bringing together world-class talent and a rapidly expanding fan base.

About Texas Super Kings

The Texas Super Kings are one of the six franchises participating in the flagship cricket league in the United States - Major League Cricket (MLC). Since the league's inception, the franchise has established itself as one of its leading teams, consistently delivering strong performance and securing playoff qualification in every season.

About Xoom

Xoom, a PayPal service, is PayPal's cross-border money transfer service. A pioneer in digital remittances, Xoom offers a fast and easy way to send money, pay bills, and reload phones for friends and family in approximately 160 countries globally. Customers can access Xoom by downloading the Xoom or PayPal mobile app, or by visiting Xoom.com or PayPal.com.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ , https://investor.pypl.com/

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Media Contact for Texas Super Kings: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974831/TSK_Official_Sponsor_Xoom.jpg

SOURCE Texas Super Kings