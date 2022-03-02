"Migraine impacts every aspect of a person's life and finding the right treatment may require many trials," said Dr. Elizabeth Leroux, a researcher and neurologist with an expertise in migraine and headache management, and President of the Canadian Headache Society. "As a physician, I want all options to be available to my patients and public coverage is critical for many people to access recent treatments. Provincial coverage for AJOVY® is great news."

AJOVY® is available in two formats and two dosing regimens5, giving prescribers and patients treatment flexibility to help suit their needs. AJOVY® is supported by the AJOVY® Teva Support Solutions® (AJOVY® TSS) Patient Support Program.

"At Teva Canada, we welcome these new provincial formulary listings that afford greater access to AJOVY® and its flexible treatment choices for migraine patients with individualized needs," said Christine Poulin, General Manager at Teva Canada. "These formulary listings are based on established evidence-based drug funding review processes, and we are pleased for patients and prescribers that AJOVY® met the criteria for listing."

About Migraine

Migraine is a disabling chronic neurological disease that causes head pain so severe that sufferers often cannot function during an attack. Migraine reduces quality of life and disrupts migraineurs' ability to perform daily activities.6,7 It is among the top 10 causes of disability worldwide and the seventh cause of years of life lost to disability.8,9,10 In Canada, migraine is most common in women and most common between the ages of 30 and 49.11 Migraine therefore reduces patients' quality of life, ability to work, and overall productivity right at the prime of their life. While acute treatment modalities are used to treat migraine attacks when they occur, they do not prevent them. Novel treatments like AJOVY® were specifically designed to actually prevent migraine from occurring.

About AJOVY®

AJOVY® (fremanezumab) is indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month. AJOVY® is available as a 225 mg/1.5 mL single-dose injection in an autoinjector or prefilled syringe with two dosing options: 225 mg monthly, administered as one subcutaneous injection; or 675 mg every three months (quarterly), administered as three subcutaneous injections. AJOVY® is intended for patient self-administration after the patient or their caretaker has been trained to administer the product. AJOVY® patients and prescribers are supported by the AJOVY® Teva Support Solutions® Patient Support Program.5

About Teva Canada

Teva Canada, headquartered in Toronto, has provided affordable healthcare solutions to Canadians for over 50 years, building their trust one prescription at a time with now more than 290,00012 prescriptions filled each day with our products, representing 1 of every 5 generic prescriptions in Canada.13 Originally Novopharm Limited, Teva Canada specializes in the development, production, and marketing of high-quality generic prescription pharmaceuticals and, through our branded division, focuses on a diverse line of specialty and biopharmaceutical products in a variety of therapeutic areas such as central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, oncology and rheumatology. Teva Canada's commitment to helping improve the lives of Canadians also extends to the Teva Caregiver program – providing tools and resources for Canadians navigating the care journey. Teva Canada employs more than 900 professionals, had sales of nearly $1.2 billion14 in 2021, and markets more than 32015 products in over 935 SKUs15 in Canada. We are a proud subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Learn more at www.tevacanada.com.

About Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people's lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

