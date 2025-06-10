Tether Investments Announces Acquisition of Securities of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Acquisition Underscores Tether Investment's Long-Term Vision Around Gold-Backed Financial Infrastructure

SAN SALVADOR, Republic of El Salvador, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Tether Investments S.A. de C.V. ("Tether Investments" or the "Acquiror") today announces the acquisition of common shares (the "Common Shares") of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. ("Elemental"), a gold-focused royalty company listed in Canada. The acquisition was made as part of Tether Investment's growing commitment to tangible assets and precious metals as part of its broader vision to enhance the transparency, utility and accessibility of digital assets backed by real-world value.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether Investments, commented: "This investment reflects our long-term confidence in the fundamentals of gold and its critical role in financial markets. Elemental's royalty model provides diversified exposure to gold production around the world, aligning strategically with our vision for Tether Gold and future commodity-backed digital asset infrastructure."

On June 10, 2025, Tether Investments acquired 78,421,780 Common Shares (the "La Mancha Shares") from La Mancha Investments S.à.r.l. ("La Mancha"), a subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, itself a Luxembourg-based fund advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP.

Concurrently with the acquisition of the La Mancha Shares, Tether Investments entered into an option agreement (the "Alpha 1 Option Agreement") dated June 10, 2025 with AlphaStream Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary Alpha 1 SPV Limited ("Alpha 1"), each a private company limited by shares and established under the laws of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, pursuant to which (among other things), Alpha 1 granted to the Acquiror the option to acquire (but not the obligation to acquire) in a transaction outside of Canada, and subject to certain terms and conditions, an aggregate of 34,444,580 Common Shares of Elemental owned by Alpha 1 (the "Alpha 1 Shares", and the option to acquire such shares referred to as the "Alpha 1 Share Option"). The Alpha 1 Option will not become exercisable prior to October 29, 2025 without the consent of Elemental.

Additional Disclosure Pursuant to Canadian "Early Warning" Requirements

This announcement is made pursuant to the "early warning" requirements of Canadian securities legislation. Each of the Acquiror and La Mancha has or will shortly be filing an early warning report in respect of this announcement on Elemental's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca (each, an "Early Warning Report").

The acquisition of the La Mancha Shares (the "La Mancha Share Acquisition") was conducted via private agreement outside of Canada and not through any stock exchange or other securities market.

Prior to the acquisition of the La Mancha Shares and the entering into of the Alpha 1 Option Agreement, (i) La Mancha owned or had control over an aggregate of 78,421,780 Common Shares, representing approximately 31.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, and (ii) the Acquiror owned and had control over an aggregate of 4,360,511 Common Shares, representing approximately 1.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the completion of the La Mancha Share Acquisition, (i) La Mancha no longer held any Common Shares, and (ii) the Acquiror owned and controlled an aggregate of 82,782,291 Common Shares, representing approximately 33.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

If the Alpha 1 Shares are acquired by the Acquiror pursuant to the Alpha 1 Share Option, assuming no intervening Common Shares are acquired by the Acquiror or issued by Elemental (and assuming no additional Common Shares are subsequently acquired by Alpha 1 that may form part of the Alpha 1 Shares), the Acquiror would own or control approximately 117,226,871 Common Shares of Elemental, representing approximately 47.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Elemental.

The Acquiror acquired ownership of and control over the La Mancha Shares. If the Acquiror exercises the Alpha 1 Share Option, the Acquiror will acquire ownership of and control over the Alpha 1 Shares.

The aggregate purchase price paid by the Acquiror to La Mancha for the acquisition of the La Mancha Shares was CAD$121,553,759, representing a price per Common Share of CAD$1.55.

Pursuant to the Alpha 1 Option Agreement, the Acquiror will pay an option fee to Alpha 1 in an aggregate amount of CAD$3,444,458, representing a price per Alpha 1 Share of CAD$0.10. If the Acquiror exercises the Alpha 1 Option, depending on when the Alpha 1 Option is exercised, the Acquiror will pay a variable exercise price (the "Exercise Price") with a minimum aggregate Exercise Price of CAD$51,839,092.90 and a maximum aggregate Exercise Price of CAD$53,389,099 (representing a minimum price per Alpha 1 Share of CAD$1.505 and a maximum price per Alpha 1 Share of CAD$1.550).

The Acquiror acquired the La Mancha Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Elemental's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of Elemental (including the Alpha 1 Shares pursuant to the Alpha 1 Option) through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise, or disposing of all or some of its Common Shares. The Acquiror intends to engage with management of Elemental and may develop plans or intentions in the future with respect to other of the matters listed in clauses (a) through (k) of Item 5 of its Early Warning Report as it deems appropriate, including without limitation, seeking board representation, or making proposals to Elemental concerning changes to its capitalization, ownership structure or operations.

La Mancha disposed of all of its interest in the Common Shares and has no present intention to acquire ownership of, or control over, any additional Common Shares or other securities of Elemental, but La Mancha may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of Elemental, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

The acquisition of the La Mancha Shares occurred in a transaction outside of Canada to which take-over bid requirements of Canadian securities laws do not apply, however the acquisition also meets the conditions of Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

The head office of Elemental is Suite 1020 – 800 West Pender Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2V6, Canada.

About Tether Investments

Tether Investments is a corporation existing under the laws of the Republic of El Salvador and is an affiliate of the Tether group of companies. Tether Investments is focused on strategic investments that complement its vision for open financial systems supported by digital and real-world assets.

The head office address of Tether Investments is Final Av. La Revolucion, Colonia San Benito, Edif. Centro, Corporativo, Presidente Plaza, Nivel 12, Oficina 2, Distrito de San Salvador, Municipality of San Salvador Centro, Republic of El Salvador.

About La Mancha

La Mancha is a private investment company focused on opportunities in the precious metals and battery metals mining sector. The head office of La Mancha is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg. A copy of La Mancha's Early Warning Report related to this announcement may be obtained by contacting: Matthew Fisher, General Counsel, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, [email protected], +44 20 3960 2020.

The Acquiror will send a copy of its Early Warning Report relating to this announcement promptly to any person requesting it.

