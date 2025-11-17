Tether Investments Announces Acquisition of Securities of Versamet Royalties Corporation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

SAN SALVADOR, Republic of El Salvador, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Tether Investments S.A. de C.V. ("Tether Investments" or the "Acquiror") today announces the acquisition of common shares (the "Common Shares") of Versamet Royalties Corporation ("Versamet"), an emerging mid-tier precious metals royalty and streaming company listed in Canada.

This announcement is being made pursuant to the "early warning" requirements of Canadian securities legislation. The Acquiror will file an early warning report in respect of this announcement on Versamet's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. (the "Early Warning Report").

On November 17, 2025, the Acquiror entered into a private agreement with a shareholder of Versamet (the "Selling Shareholder") to acquire (and the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of), a total of 11,827,273 Common Shares (the "Acquired Shares", and the acquisition thereof by the Acquiror from the Selling Shareholder is referred to as the "Share Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the Share Acquisition, the Acquiror directly and indirectly owned and controlled no securities of Versamet. Immediately after the Share Acquisition, the Acquiror directly and indirectly owned and controlled such Acquired Shares, representing approximately 12.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquired Shares is CAD$103,488,638.75, representing a price per Common Share of CAD$8.75.

The Acquiror acquired the Acquired Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Versamet's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares or other securities of Versamet through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise, or disposing of all or some of its Common Shares. The Acquiror intends to engage with management of Versamet and may develop plans or intentions in the future with respect to other of the matters listed in clauses (a) through (k) of Item 5 of its Early Warning Report as it deems appropriate, including without limitation, seeking board representation, or making proposals to Versamet concerning changes to its capitalization, ownership structure or operations.

The head office of Versamet is located at Suite 3200 – 733 Seymour St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0S6, Canada.

About Tether Investments

Tether Investments is a corporation existing under the laws of the Republic of El Salvador and is an affiliate of the Tether group of companies. Tether Investments is focused on strategic investments that complement its vision for open financial systems supported by digital and real-world assets.

The head office address of Tether Investments is Final Av. La Revolucion, Colonia San Benito, Edif. Centro, Corporativo, Presidente Plaza, Nivel 12, Oficina 2, Distrito de San Salvador, Municipality of San Salvador Centro, Republic of El Salvador.

