TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Feb 10, 2026, 17:05 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 17,255,752 common shares (representing 79.57% of the 21,685,695 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2026 (the "Circular") was elected.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Vote For
|
%
|
Withhold Vote
|
%
|
Charles Pellerin
|
12,013,099
|
71.77
|
4,724,900
|
28.23
|
Blair Cook
|
13,637,198
|
81.47
|
3,100,801
|
18.53
|
Dustin Haw
|
12,301,741
|
73.50
|
4,436,258
|
26.50
|
Dale H. Laniuk
|
9,903,405
|
59.17
|
6,834,594
|
40.83
|
Rocco Rossi
|
13,642,565
|
81.51
|
3,095,434
|
18.49
|
Mick MacBean
|
14,058,700
|
83.99
|
2,679,299
|
16.01
KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
17,214,159
|
99.76
|
Votes WITHHELD
|
41,593
|
0.24
|
Total
|
17,255,752
|
100.00
A resolution approving, ratifying and confirming an amendment to the Corporation's deferred share unit plan was approved.
|
Number of Votes
|
%
|
Votes FOR
|
16,715,137
|
99.86
|
Votes AGAINST
|
22,862
|
0.14
|
Total
|
16,737,999
|
100.00
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (450) 378-2334, [email protected]
