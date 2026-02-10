TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TerraVest Industries Inc.

Feb 10, 2026, 17:05 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 17,255,752 common shares (representing 79.57% of the 21,685,695 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1.            Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2026 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee

Vote For

%

Withhold Vote

%

Charles Pellerin

12,013,099

71.77

4,724,900

28.23

Blair Cook

13,637,198

81.47

3,100,801

18.53

Dustin Haw

12,301,741

73.50

4,436,258

26.50

Dale H. Laniuk

9,903,405

59.17

6,834,594

40.83

Rocco Rossi

13,642,565

81.51

3,095,434

18.49

Mick MacBean

14,058,700

83.99

2,679,299

16.01
2.            Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Corporation's auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

17,214,159

99.76

Votes WITHHELD

41,593

0.24

Total

17,255,752

100.00
3.            DSU Plan Amendment Resolution

A resolution approving, ratifying and confirming an amendment to the Corporation's deferred share unit plan was approved.

Number of Votes

%

Votes FOR

16,715,137

99.86

Votes AGAINST

22,862

0.14

Total

16,737,999

100.00

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (450) 378-2334, [email protected]

