TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSX: TVK) (the "Corporation") held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 17,255,752 common shares (representing 79.57% of the 21,685,695 outstanding voting shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees proposed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated as of January 7, 2026 (the "Circular") was elected.

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withhold Vote % Charles Pellerin 12,013,099 71.77 4,724,900 28.23 Blair Cook 13,637,198 81.47 3,100,801 18.53 Dustin Haw 12,301,741 73.50 4,436,258 26.50 Dale H. Laniuk 9,903,405 59.17 6,834,594 40.83 Rocco Rossi 13,642,565 81.51 3,095,434 18.49 Mick MacBean 14,058,700 83.99 2,679,299 16.01

2. Appointment of KPMG LLP as the Corporation's auditors

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as the Corporation's auditors and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 17,214,159 99.76 Votes WITHHELD 41,593 0.24 Total 17,255,752 100.00

3. DSU Plan Amendment Resolution

A resolution approving, ratifying and confirming an amendment to the Corporation's deferred share unit plan was approved.



Number of Votes % Votes FOR 16,715,137 99.86 Votes AGAINST 22,862 0.14 Total 16,737,999 100.00

SOURCE TerraVest Industries Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, (450) 378-2334, [email protected]