TERRAVEST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF LV ENERGY SERVICES

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraVest Industries Inc., (TSX: TVK) ("TerraVest" or the "Company") announces today that, through its partially-owned subsidiary Green Energy Services Inc. ("GES"), it has acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of LV Energy Services Ltd. ("LV") for $25 million. LV Energy Services Ltd., with locations in Grande Prairie and Rimbey Alberta provides water management and other related services in the Western Canadian energy industry.

Ken Wagner, President of GES welcomes the employees of LV and looks forward to their continuing commitment to the business and its customers. "Green Energy Services, operating as Fraction Energy Services, is extremely excited to have Jason and his LV team join the Fraction family. LV Energy Services is a premier heating company in Canada with an excellent culture that will align with TerraVest and the GES Group." said Mr. Wagner.

"I am very excited to announce this new chapter for LV Energy Services. What started as a small family company has evolved into one of the premier frac water heating companies in Western Canada. With this transaction, we will grow yet again, to form one of the largest heating companies in Canada. The team at Fraction has been great to work with throughout this entire process and I'm excited for this new challenge and opportunity." – said Jason Henderson, President of LV

LV Energy Services Ltd. will be acquired using existing cash and credit facilities.

For further information: Dustin Haw, TerraVest Industries Inc., Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]