LAVAL, QC, June 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Terranova Security, the global partner of choice in security awareness training, will preview a new Serious Game module exclusively at today's Security Awareness Virtual Summit. It marks an exciting new addition to the Terranova Security awareness content offering and will ensure organizations benefit from increased knowledge retention and successful behavior change initiatives, all through an immersive, engaging, gamified learning experience.

The Terranova Security Serious Game module being shown at the virtual event was crafted by the organization's in-house subject matter experts, including CISO and pedagogical learning resources. The exercise, problem-solving techniques, and overall scenario combine to create an atmosphere that reinforces fundamental security awareness training best practices, such as the components of a strong password. In turn, this type of learning experience also facilitates behavior change, enabling organizations to support their cyber security objectives, maximize their ROI, and level up their training initiatives through high-quality, multilingual content.

In addition, the Terranova Security Serious Game module is grounded in real-world scenarios that have become a part of everyday life for employees and all cyber security leaders within an organization. The growing importance of cyber-safe working from home practices, coupled with accelerated digital transformation, is a vital part of why this Serious Game content effectively supports security awareness training objectives.

"The debut of this initial Terranova Security Serious Game modules is a truly amazing moment for organizations looking to boost engagement and behavior change success," says Lise Lapointe, author and Terranova Security CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to add this new dimension to security awareness training programs around the world and, long-term, put users at the center of exciting, informative content."

Terranova Security Serious Game Modules: Key Highlights

In this first module and future installments coming in subsequent quarters, Terranova Security Serious Game content will put the player at the center of the action to complete important missions to safeguard sensitive information. To complete these exercises, end users must rely on their knowledge of cyber security best practices gained through supporting courses and simulated attacks to determine solutions to common cyber threats. To add to the excitement, players will have a finite amount of time to complete each task, making the module a compelling way to level up any security awareness training initiative.

Key benefits of a Serious Game training module include:

Increasing participation and course completion rates through digestible learning modules that promote consistent skill development and knowledge retention

through digestible learning modules that promote consistent skill development and knowledge retention Facilitating lasting behavior change through proven pedagogical learning techniques, which empowers organizations to pinpoint the right improvement areas

through proven pedagogical learning techniques, which empowers organizations to pinpoint the right improvement areas Leveraging industry-leading awareness training content and building a unique, fun, immersive learning experience that resonates with all users, especially gaming enthusiasts

"Serious Game modules will allow organizations to enhance their security awareness training programs with stimulating content," says Theo Zafirakos, CISO at Terranova Security. "They are a great example of how organizations can take the learning experience to the next level, especially with employees who may be working remotely or who may be gamers outside of a professional setting."

In recent decades, learning through gamification techniques in the workplace has become commonplace. As a result, organizations see much higher rates of engagement, module completion, and knowledge retention.

A 2019 study found that:

89% of employees say gamification in an eLearning context makes them feel more productive

88% also said gamification makes them feel happier when engaging with training

33% would like more game-like features in their employee training

The first Terranova Security Serious Game module will be available in July 2021. For more information about the Terranova Security Serious Game module, register for the upcoming Security Awareness Virtual Summit. You can also check out the Terranova Security website for all the details about the organization's industry-leading security awareness training content.

About Terranova Security

Terranova Security is a global security awareness training leader selected by Microsoft as their partner of choice to bring the best in security awareness training content to customers. Successful Terranova Security awareness programs and phishing simulations provide organizations around the world with the highest-quality content, most multilingual security awareness platform, training and communications portfolio and intuitive phishing simulator in the industry. Organizations continue to leverage the Terranova Security awareness 5-step framework, which provides an evidence-based, step-by-step approach to a successful security awareness program. Terranova Security is working with organizations and security awareness teams worldwide to design programs that drastically reduce the human risk factor to effectively counter all cyber attacks. Learn more at terranovasecurity.com.

