TerraClear Eliminates Field Setup Hassle with John Deere Operations Center Integration

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Setting up new precision agriculture tools just got drastically simpler. TerraClear today announced a powerful new integration with John Deere Operations Center, allowing farmers to instantly import existing field boundaries directly into the TerraClear mobile app. This seamless connection eliminates time-consuming exports, shapefiles, and extra manual steps, streamlining the entire onboarding process.

TerraClear John Deer Operations Center Integration Speed Speed

This direct-to-mobile connection ensures faster setup and superior mapping accuracy by utilizing the same verified boundaries growers already manage within the Operations Center. There's no need for desktop tools or complex GIS files. Farmers simply log in, select their organization, and sync their entire boundary library in seconds.

"We are removing complexity and unlocking value from data farmers already trust," said Don Scribner, Product Manager at TerraClear. "Field boundaries are the backbone of their operation. We're making that backbone stronger and easier to use right out of the gate."

How the Integration Works

Secure Authentication: Users authenticate with their existing Operations Center credentials.

Users authenticate with their existing Operations Center credentials. One-Click Sync: Users choose their organization and import all boundary data (including names, IDs, and exclusion zones) in a single action.

Users choose their organization and import all boundary data (including names, IDs, and exclusion zones) in a single action. Automatic Data Clean: The app automatically detects and resolves duplicates, retaining only the most up-to-date field values to ensure maps remain accurate.

Why It Matters

Field boundaries are the foundational data for all precision operations and service orders. By connecting directly to this existing, trusted source, TerraClear eliminates one of the biggest setup hurdles in farm technology adoption while dramatically improving the reliability and confidence in every map created. The integration is available today for all TerraClear mobile app users and is a standard feature.

About TerraClear

TerraClear uses AI and robotics to solve farming's most labor-intensive and data-deficient problems. Our technology bridges the gap between imagery and in-field action, empowering farmers to work faster, safer and more productively. We initially tackled one of the most disliked tasks in farming: picking rocks. Annual rock emergence impacts nearly half of North American farms, causing expensive equipment damage and crucial downtime. By solving this problem, we free farmers to focus on higher-value tasks. Building on our success in rock management, we are now expanding our core technology to new applications, including the precise management of weeds, pests, disease, and overall plant health. Learn more at www.terraclear.com.

Related Links

http://www.terraclear.com

SOURCE TerraClear

Media Contact: Charles Stover, Marketing Manager, [email protected], 503.886.9059