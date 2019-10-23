TeraGo to attend the ROTH Technology and New Industrials Day in New York on November 13, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca) today announced that management will be attending the ROTH Technology and New Industrials Day on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Tony Ciciretto, President and CEO of TeraGo, and David Charron, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information on the event, or to schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative, or email corporateaccess@roth.com.

TeraGo's Investor Presentation is available at https://terago.ca/company/investor-relations/.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24GHz and 38GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

For further information: TeraGo Investor Relations: Dennis Fong, LodeRock Advisors Inc., Telephone: 1-416-282-9930, Email: ir@terago.ca

