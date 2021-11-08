TeraGo Partners with McMaster University to Deploy the First Institution-based Private 5G Millimeter Wave Network

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), has partnered with McMaster University ("McMaster") to jointly build and deploy the first university-based 5G millimeter wave private network for research. With an established 5G millimeter wave private network, the two entities plan to develop the most cutting-edge technologies for advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 in Canada.

A 5G millimeter wave private network delivers higher speeds and lower latency and is a prerequisite to advanced manufacturing and logistics. With these capabilities, users can access the benefits of machine learning, augmented reality, remote automation, edge computing, and more, to improve current products and processes.

McMaster is the first university in Canada to adopt this technology. By equipping McMaster with a 5G millimeter wave private network, the university's research division and TeraGo will be able to jointly develop advanced manufacturing and logistics. Furthermore, students at McMaster will also be able to leverage world class technology in the classroom.

"It is a privilege to partner with one of the most renowned research institutions in the world as we look to jointly bring technologies to advance Canadian enterprises," said TeraGo Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer Blake Wetzel. "As society rides the revolutionary wave of Industry 4.0 in real time, we intend to further accelerate it by leveraging advanced manufacturing and logistics through a 5G millimeter wave private network. The beauty of the work we will be doing is that it solves real life, business, and societal problems which will make it appealing to both the Canadian Government and corporate enterprises. This current project is just the beginning of the partnership between TeraGo and McMaster University, and I very much look forward to the additional synergies that we're able jointly collaborate on."

John Preston, Associate Dean, Research, Innovation and External Relations at McMaster's Faculty of Engineering added: "We have been engaged with TeraGo for some time, building a mutual understanding of both the immediate opportunities and the long-term goals of our partnership. At McMaster University, seeing the innovation process all the way to the end user's benefit is a core competency that we embrace, and this partnership perfectly embodies just that. With TeraGo's coveted millimeter wave spectrum, combined with the enthusiasm, creativity and expertise of our research team, we are confident that robust technologies addressing real world problems will emerge from this foundational partnership with TeraGo as well as the additional strategic partners that join in the future."

The following researchers from McMaster University will be spearheading this project:

Dr. Stephen Veldhuis , Canada Research Chair in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, Director of the McMaster Manufacturing Research Institute (MMRI)

, Canada Research Chair in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, Director of the McMaster Manufacturing Research Institute (MMRI) Dr. Ali Emadi , Canada Research Chair in Transportation Electrification and Smart Mobility and NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Electrified Powertrains. Dr. Emadi leads the largest transportation electrification program in academia in North America

, Canada Research Chair in Transportation Electrification and Smart Mobility and NSERC Industrial Research Chair in Electrified Powertrains. Dr. Emadi leads the largest transportation electrification program in academia in Dr. Saiedeh Razavi, Chair in Heavy Construction and Director of McMaster Institute for Transportation & Logistics

Dr. Natalia Nikolova , Professor, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering and expert in radio-frequency, microwave and millimeter-wave imaging and detection

, Professor, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering and expert in radio-frequency, microwave and millimeter-wave imaging and detection Dr. Tim Davidson , Department Chair, Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering, and Dr. Rong Zheng will act as technology experts and provide oversight

About McMaster University

McMaster University is a globally renowned institution of higher learning and an innovative research community committed to advancing human and societal health and well-being. Our focus on collaboratively exchanging ideas and approaches makes us uniquely positioned to pioneer groundbreaking solutions to real-world problems leading to a Brighter World.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

