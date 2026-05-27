TERAGO and Ericsson Launch Enterprise Private 5G Network at McMaster Manufacturing Research Institute

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), Canada's largest mmWave spectrum holder (91% of spectrum held) and a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet, 5G Private Wireless Networks and SD-WAN solutions today announced the successful deployment of an Ericsson Private 5G network in collaboration with Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions at the McMaster Manufacturing Research Institute (MMRI).

Building on its strategic partnership with Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, TERAGO continues to accelerate the adoption of enterprise-grade 5G infrastructure across Canada. This latest deployment represents a significant milestone bringing Private 5G into a live manufacturing and research environment where organizations can explore, validate, and scale next-generation applications.

The private 5G network at MMRI, utilizing the recently released Canadian industry spectrum, delivers secure, high-performance, low-latency connectivity across the facility, enabling advanced use cases such as AI-driven automation, robotics, real-time data processing, and smart manufacturing. Designed as a fully managed, dedicated network, it provides the reliability and control required for mission-critical industrial operations.

"Private 5G is fundamentally changing how organizations approach connectivity, automation, and operational performance," said Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer at TERAGO. "This deployment at MMRI creates a real-world environment where businesses can experience the full potential of Private 5G moving from concept to application with confidence. Together with Ericsson, we are enabling innovation at scale."

Ericsson's Enterprise 5G solutions provide the mobility, performance, and flexibility required for complex industrial environments. Combined with TERAGO's expertise in managed connectivity and licensed spectrum, the solution delivers a robust, enterprise-ready platform tailored to the evolving needs of modern industry.

"With Ericsson Private 5G, we're bringing high-performance, reliable wireless connectivity directly onto the factory floor, giving Canadian manufacturers the secure, predictable connectivity they need for demanding industrial operations," said Jason Falovo, Vice President, Ericsson Canada. "Together with TERAGO and MMRI, we're not just piloting new use cases, we're building a national blueprint for how 5G can transform industrial productivity, safety, and innovation."

Exclusive Ericsson Private 5G Launch Event - June 2, 2026

To mark the deployment, TERAGO and Ericsson will host an exclusive Ericsson Private 5G Launch Event at MMRI on June 2, 2026, bringing together industry leaders, customers, and partners for an immersive, hands-on experience showcasing Private 5G technology as well as applications.

This event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to experience how Ericsson Private 5G enables integrated intelligence across modern industrial operations, bridging connectivity, automation, and real-time decision-making.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, fixed wireless access, fibre, and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 26 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO and its suite of wireless internet and SDWAN solutions, please visit www.terago.ca.

About Ericsson

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

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