TERAGO Welcomes ISED Decisions Advancing Canada's mmWave Spectrum Framework

Decisions outline transition to flexible–use licensing and framework for upcoming spectrum auction

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (https://terago.ca/), Canada's largest mmWave spectrum holder (91% of spectrum held) and a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet, 5G Private Wireless Networks and SD-WAN solutions today welcomed the release of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's ("ISED") Policy and Licensing Framework for Spectrum in the 26 GHz and 38 GHz Bands.

TERAGO acknowledges ISED's mmWave Decision – a notable advancement that reflects their on-going efforts to support connectivity and innovation in Canada. These decisions establish the framework for the use and licensing of mmWave spectrum in Canada, including transition of existing licences to flexible-use licences and further investment.

"These decisions provide regulatory clarity on the future use of mmWave spectrum in Canada," said Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer of TERAGO. "TERAGO remains focused on delivering high-performance connectivity solutions to Canadian businesses. The framework provides visibility into the long-term spectrum environment while supporting the continued development of important fixed wireless and enterprise connectivity use cases. The transition path for existing licensees enables continued service delivery to customers while providing flexibility to evolve our network over time."

The Policy and Licensing Framework outlines the licensing, auction and deployment requirements for the 26 GHz and 38 GHz bands. Notably, current licencees who meet the new conditions of licence will be permitted to transition their holdings to flexible use licences as part of the broader licencing process. The auction process is expected to commence in October 2027, with licences to be issued following completion of the auction. Existing fixed service licences will remain valid until March 31, 2029, providing a multi–year transition period.

TERAGO will continue to evaluate the implications of these decisions and will participate in the transition process in accordance with ISED's timelines and requirements.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, Fixed Wireless access, fiber, and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses spectrum licenses in the 26 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO and its suite of wireless internet and SD-WAN solutions, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO's control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding, the increasing importance of the mmWave spectrum, the progress of the ISED mmWave consultation, and having sufficient capital to support its growth strategy, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 available on www.sedarplus.ca and under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to consistently achieve sales growth across all lines of TERAGO's business including managed services, inability to complete successful 5G technical trials, the results of the 5G trials not being satisfactory to TERAGO or any of its technology partners, regulatory requirements may delay or inhibit the trial, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from the trial, the ability for TERAGO to further finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, delays with the ISED mmWave spectrum consultation, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

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