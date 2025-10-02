QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Saint Francis Brace Inc., a Quebec-based leader in medical device innovation, proudly announces the official launch of TEOS, a dynamic lumbar orthosis approved by Health Canada. Already generating excitement in Canada, TEOS is drawing strong international interest, particularly from Europe, where distributors and healthcare professionals are eager to adopt this breakthrough technology.

TEOS — Improving the daily lives of people with back pain (CNW Group/Saint-Francis Brace)

"TEOS represents a world-first solution to lumbar pain management, one of the most widespread and costly health challenges today," says Fanny Rouleau, CEO of Corset Saint-Francis. "Our goal is to help individuals and workers reduce back strain, improve daily function, and enhance overall quality of life through a reliable and innovative medical device."

Developed and manufactured in Quebec City, TEOS combines advanced engineering with ergonomic design. Its active lumbar assistance technology reduces up to 50 lbs of pressure on the lower back, while allowing full mobility of the trunk, helping users perform tasks with less fatigue and a lower risk of injury. The timing of TEOS's launch aligns with growing attention on workplace health, musculoskeletal disorder prevention, and worker productivity across Canada.

Key Highlights:

Health Canada–approved medical device

Designed and assembled in Quebec

Available nationwide across Canada

High international demand, particularly in Europe

Helps reduce musculoskeletal strain and improve workplace safety

The development of TEOS was supported by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), which provided both expert guidance and funding for research and development. This collaboration allowed Corset Saint-Francis to optimize device design, rigorously test performance, and ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability.

About Saint Francis Brace Inc.

Based in Quebec City, Corset Saint-Francis Inc. designs and manufactures innovative medical devices that improve health and quality of life. The company's expertise in orthopedic and biomechanical solutions addresses the real needs of patients, workers, and businesses. With the launch of TEOS, Corset Saint-Francis strengthens its reputation as a pioneer in medical innovation, committed to reducing the long-term impact of musculoskeletal disorders in society. Through ongoing research, clinical validation, and product development, the company continues to provide solutions that make a tangible difference in everyday life and workplace safety across Canada and beyond.

SOURCE Saint-Francis Brace

Media contact: [email protected]