Ten Years Strong, SPF25 Sets the Stage for the Next Era of Climate-Forward Production

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Sustainable Production Forum (SPF), the leading global conference advancing climate leadership across the creative industries, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary on November 24, 2025, at the CBC Toronto Broadcast Centre.

This year's theme--"The Ripple Effect"--spotlights the progress made and the urgent work still ahead, emphasizing how every decision creates meaningful impact in the journey toward a green creative economy.

"CBC/Radio-Canada's long-standing partnership with SPF is something I have taken great pride in over the last six years.

This conference is remarkable as it was the first to help the industry start to understand the importance of producing television and film content in a sustainable manner. Protecting the environment is a subject near and dear to me so it's been inspiring to watch the public broadcaster take the lead on this critical issue within our industry."

Barbara Williams, EVP, CBC English Services

This year's Toronto event delivers major sector milestones: the launch of the 2025 Green Frame Progress Report, the rollout of the expanded DGC Materials Carbon Calculator, and an exclusive preview at a groundbreaking renewable-diesel case study on production of Amazon's The Greatest. From clean-energy innovations to practical budgeting tools and new career pathways in the green creative economy, SPF25 packs the insights, training, activations and collaboration needed to accelerate real climate action and industry sector distinction across the entertainment landscape.

"Ontario Green Screen and Ontario Creates congratulates the Sustainable Production Forum on an incredible ten years of leadership in advancing sustainability within the creative industries. Over the past decade, SPF has been a driving force in fostering collaboration, innovation, and meaningful action toward a greener screen sector. Our partnership has been instrumental in amplifying these efforts, and together we've shown that environmental responsibility and creative excellence can thrive side by side. As we look ahead, we remain committed to building a future where every production contributes to a healthier planet--because a sustainable industry is not just possible, it's essential."

– Justin Cutler, Ontario Film Commissioner, Ontario Creates

Join hosts Lindura and Dr. Toni Sappong, alongside a lineup of powerhours changemakers, including; Akhaji Zakiya (CMF), Amy Desjarlais (Wasauksing First Nation), Brendan Selke (Suncor), Chris Agoston (The Greatest), David Hardy (Hone Inc.), Janine Heath (GreenLightPackage), Joe Madziak (Set Construction Supervisor), Marcia Douglas (Bell Fund), Mark Angel (Krypton Rental Group), Mark Shapland (Independent Production Fund), Mary Bredin (Green Tiger Consulting), Megan Guy (Cinespace Studios), Skye R. Regan (Play All Day Productions), and Zena Harris (Green Spark Group).

