A DECADE OF IMPACT: THE SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION FORUM CELEBRATES 10 YEARS CHAMPIONING THE GREEN CREATIVE ECONOMY

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Sustainable Production Forum 2025 (SPF25) – "The Ripple Effect" celebrates the progress from the last decade and the work ahead.

Join SPF25 in Vancouver, on November 4, at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre for a full day of programming and workshops with the purpose of uniting Canada's creative sectors in advancing climate action.

"We're honoured to gather once again at SPF, united in our commitment to environmental sustainability. As we continue to support industry's drive for greener practices, we're reminded of BC's continued commitment to transformational leadership in motion pictures, and our shared responsibility not only for what we create, but how we create it. As proud supporters of the Reel Green™ Advisory Committee's vision for this initiative, Creative BC embeds environmental consideration into everything we do, from this initiative which sits in the BC Film Commission to our granting programs, because it's a vital guiding principle for our industry's future. This dedication to sustainable production has become a compelling reason for filmmakers worldwide to choose our province, proving that environmental stewardship and world-class production excellence go hand in hand."

- Marnie Gee, BC Film Commissioner at Creative BC

SPF25 Vancouver Session Highlights

Diving into hot-button topics, SPF25 Vancouver features AI & The Climate Paradox–examining the dual role of AI, A Perfect Circle–rethinking materials and design, Power Talks–exploring the shift toward clean and efficient energy systems, Making Waves–navigating the power of ecological storytelling and Indigenous perspectives, and much more.

Exhibition Hall Activations bring immersive learning through clean-energy demos, VR/AR storytelling, the Circular Design Lounge and podcast corner.

SPF25 Vancouver Speaker Highlights

Hosted by Laura Lynch, journalist and host of CBC's What on Earth, SPF25 convenes experts and local industry changemakers leading the shift toward low-carbon production and impactful climate storytelling, including Aaron Laslo | Founder, Urbanjacks, Dr. Louise Edwards | Explorer and VR Creator, Justin Barnes | Lead, Reel Green™, Provincial Film Commission, Liz Marshall | Filmmaker, Dr. Jules A. Koostachin | Filmmaker, Writer, and Educator, and Hans Dayal | Producer/PM.

"Ten years ago, the SPF was founded on the idea that knowledge sharing is power and if we want to make progress on sustainability in entertainment, we must come together, share stories of success and our challenges and inspire action. The ripple effect from this initial idea has created waves - opportunities beyond measure - and this year will add to the momentum."

- Zena Harris, President, Green Spark Group

SPF25 Vancouver Tickets are available at sustainableproductionforum.com.

SPF25 Partners:

Green Spark Group Telefilm Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada

Creative BC, Reel Green™, Directors Guild Of Canada, BC District Council, Directors Guild of Canada - National, IATSE 891, Ontario Green Screen, City of Toronto, Canada Media Fund (CMF), Independent Production Fund

Bullfrog Power, Vancouver Film Studios, BC Environmental Film Festival, Consulate General of Switzerland, Audiovisual Producers Finland – APFI, Leverage Point Entertainment, Sustainable Entertainment Alliance, Green Sports Alliance, Small File Media Society, Rolling Green / On Tourne Vert, Fill it Forward, Bell Fund, ReScene, Urbanjacks ™, Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA)

Driving Force, Krypton Rental Group, Hone Inc., Stream Water, Anton/Bauer

Capilano University (CapU), Canadian Film Centre (CFC), Humber Polytechnic, Crazy8s Film Society, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), Durham College, Vancouver Film School, LaSalle College Vancouver, Emily Carr University of Art + Design

Killer Greens, The Earth Group, Keep It Green Recycling, Greenscape Design & Décor Inc., Bespoke Decor, Gold Soda, Bon Macaron Patisserie, Elysian Coffee Roasters, Faculty Brewing, Lost Craft Brewery, Local Spirit Distilling Co, Vert Casse-Croûte, Astra Medicare.

The Sustainable Act, The Tie-In

About SES

The Sustainable Entertainment Society (SES), is a Canadian non-profit organization with the mission to accelerate sustainable development through culture, arts, and entertainment.

Media Contact: Melanie Windle, Co-Founder, Executive Director, Sustainable Entertainment Society, [email protected]