MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - One year into its launch, Growing Healthy Places: Mississauga is advancing its goal to improve physical activity, access to nourishing food, and overall quality of life for children aged 6–13 in underserved Mississauga communities.

A partnership initially beginning with Ophea, 8 80 Cities, Brock University, with funding from Novo Nordisk – as part of the global Childhood Obesity Prevention Initiative from Cities for Better Health – has expanded to include the City of Mississauga, Peel District School Board, and Peel Public Health as partners in co-designing, delivering and evaluating local approaches to enhance access to nutritious food and foster active lifestyles for children across Mississauga.

"The Peel District School Board has been working with schools and community partners to 'Grow Healthy Places' in Mississauga, addressing health equity barriers faced by elementary students. Together, we've co-designed programs that expand access to healthy food and physical activity, and we're excited to begin bringing these ideas to life across participating schools. This next phase is about turning collaboration into meaningful action that helps our school communities grow," shares Delia Chan, Instructional Resource Teacher: Health & Physical Education Curriculum & School Improvement, Peel District School Board.

"This initiative demonstrates the powerful impact strong partnerships can have on children's health and well-being. Peel Public Health is proud to be a committed partner in advancing access to nutritious food and opportunities for active living. Together, we're driving meaningful change for children across Mississauga," says Paul Sharma, Director of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention, Peel Public Health.

"Our next steps in the Growing Healthy Places: Mississauga program will see us focused on developing equipment lending programs and enhancing before and after-school programs to help create more opportunities for children to play, learn, and stay active beyond the school day, and ensure our programs are welcoming, inclusive, and supportive for families across our communities. These efforts build on the foundation set out in our Healthy City Strategy, the Future Directions Plans in Recreation, Parks, Forestry and Environment and Library, and the City's new Empowering Change: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy," shares Lisa Boyce-Gonsalves, Director Recreation and Culture, City of Mississauga.

Ten schools from the Peel District School Board have been selected in five Mississauga neighbourhoods to participate in implementing a package of programs to increase students' opportunities for physical activity and healthy eating. These schools include Tomken Road M.S., Nahani Way P.S., Glenhaven Sr. P.S., Forest Glen P.S., Darcel Avenue Sr. P.S., Ridgewood P.S., Fairwind Sr. P.S., Silver Creek P.S., The Valleys Sr. P.S., and Elm Drive P.S. Twelve additional schools with similar profiles are serving as vital benchmarks to measure the program's effects on children's health and well-being led by research partner Brock University.

The five-part program package will be rolled out in schools and neighbourhoods during the 2025-2026 and 2026–2027 school years, and includes:

Improving Daily Physical Activity (DPA): Providing schools with support and resources to lead inclusive daily activities with students that encourage them to move their bodies more during the school day. Introducing or expanding school nutrition programs: Expanding access to fresh and nutritious foods for more students. Improving and activating school spaces: Enhancing indoor and outdoor school spaces, such as hallways and schoolyards, to give students more opportunities to play and move year-round. Developing before- and after-school programs: Introducing or expanding free drop-in programs that provide opportunities for play and nutrition learning beyond school hours. Piloting community lending libraries: Creating lending hubs for families that offer free access to all-season equipment and complimentary local resources to support physical activity.

Michele Cummings, Principal at Silver Creek Public School, reflects on what being a part of this initiative means for her school: "When students feel healthy, active, and supported, they are better able to learn and lead. Growing Healthy Places: Mississauga is helping us bring our community's shared vision to life at Silver Creek Public School--enhancing spaces where students can move and connect, strengthening access to nutritious food, and empowering students to take pride in leading Daily Physical Activity. Together, we're creating a school environment where every student can thrive."

What's next: moving from co-creation to action

Co-created with schools and communities, the program package reflects five months of engagement with over 1,230 community members, including students, caregivers, and educators, through pop-up events in schools and shared community spaces, focus group discussions, and co-design workshops to identify what matters most in growing healthy, active schools and neighbourhoods.

Over the next two years, Growing Healthy Places: Mississauga will work with schools and community partners to implement and expand programming in participating schools.

As part of the global Cities for Better Health initiative, Mississauga is spotlighted in episode two of their documentary series "Our City, Our Health" showcasing inspiring community-led solutions that already exist. Interested in learning more about Growing Healthy Places? Email: [email protected]

About Ophea

Ophea is a registered charity that champions healthy, active living in schools and communities through quality programs and services, partnerships and advocacy. Since 1921, we have worked in partnership with school boards, public health, government, non-government organizations and companies to develop ground-breaking programs and services. Our vision is that children and youth value and enjoy the benefits of healthy, active living. For more information, visit Ophea.net and follow us on social media @OpheaCanada.

About 8 80 Cities

8 80 Cities is a non-profit organization based in Toronto. Our mission is to ignite action and challenge the status quo to create healthier, more equitable, and sustainable cities for all people. We bring people together to enhance mobility, parks, and public space so that we can create more vibrant, healthy, and equitable communities. We are guided by the simple yet powerful idea that if everything we do in our cities is great for an 8-year-old and an 80-year-old, then it will be better for all people. For more information, visit 880cities.org.

About Brock University

Brock University is a comprehensive institution with rich academic programs and world-class research activity. Located in Ontario's scenic Niagara region on the traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabe peoples, Brock is situated in a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. With nearly 600 full-time faculty members, Brock's robust academic scope offers more than 130 undergraduate and graduate programs. The University's 19,000 students come from across Canada and around the world. Brock's renowned student experience is enriched by an emphasis on experiential education, as illustrated by community partnerships, volunteerism and one of Ontario's largest and most successful co-op programs. Learn more at brocku.ca

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Its purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon its heritage in diabetes. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca.

About City of Mississauga

Mississauga is a successful city with a lot going for it. As Canada's seventh largest city, home to 795,000 residents, Mississauga is a key economic centre, attracting international talent, global investment and an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. The City of Mississauga is focused on delivering services, implementing its Strategic Plan, delivering value for money and maintaining infrastructure. Mississauga has built a reputation as an outstanding city in which to live, learn, work and play, where residents can fulfill their future promise and realize their goals.

For more information, visit mississauga.ca.

About Peel District School Board

Peel District School Board (PDSB) is a diverse board that serves 148,000 students in 262 schools across Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga. PDSB is the second largest school board in Canada as well as the largest employer in Peel Region. For more information, visit peelschools.org.

About Peel Region

Peel Region works with residents and partners to create a healthy, safe, and connected Community for Life for approximately 1.6 million people and over 200,000 businesses in Brampton, Mississauga, and Caledon. Peel's services touch the lives of residents every day. For more information, visit peelregion.ca.

Media Contacts:



Ophea

Tammy Shubat, Chief Strategy Officer

P: +1 416 426 7039 | E: [email protected]

8 80 Cities

Amanda O'Rourke, Executive Director

P: +1 647 784 3048 | E: [email protected]

Brock University

Maryanne St. Denis, Associate Director, Strategic Communications

P: +1 905 246 0256 | E: [email protected]

Novo Nordisk Canada

Laura Espinoza, Communications

P: +1 437 233 8796 | E: [email protected]

City of Mississauga - Media Relations

P: +1 905 615 3200, ext. 5232 | E: [email protected]

Peel District School Board

E: [email protected]

Region of Peel

Akilah Downey, Public Health Communications Specialist

P: +1 647 400 4987 | E: [email protected]

SOURCE Ophea