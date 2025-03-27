Temu Recognized in USA TODAY's 2025 Best Stores List

BOSTON, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Temu has been included in USA TODAY's "America's Best Stores 2025" ranking. This list recognizes 500 companies—both brick-and-mortar and online—that offer exceptional shopping experiences in the United States. Temu is the youngest company in the "mass merchant and variety" category, joining established platforms such as Amazon and eBay.

The rankings, developed by USA Today in collaboration with research partner Plant-A Insights Group, were based on public data and a large-scale confidential online survey of U.S. customers. More than 65,000 customers contributed nearly half a million reviews, evaluating stores on several criteria:

Product Quality and Variety

Price-Value Ratio

Safety and Trust

Delivery and Shipping

Customer Service

Usability

Website Design

To ensure reliability, respondents evaluated only stores they had personally used in the past three years. Companies with major data breaches, recalls, lawsuits, or ethical concerns were excluded.

Temu is popular for offering a wide selection of affordable, quality products, helping consumers stretch their budgets. American businesses have been joining Temu, attracted by opportunities to expand their reach and attract new customers. More than half of Temu's U.S. sales are now locally fulfilled, reflecting the company's efforts to offer more products by local businesses and shorten delivery times for consumers.

About Temu:

Temu is a global e-commerce company that connects consumers with millions of business partners, manufacturers, and brands with a mission to enable them to live a better life. Temu is committed to offering affordable products to enable consumers and business partners to realize their dreams in an inclusive environment. Temu began operations in the United States in September 2022 and is now available in more than 90 markets worldwide.

