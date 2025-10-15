La Poste and Temu Sign MOU through its Colissimo delivery arm

PARIS, France and SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- La Poste signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the global e-commerce marketplace Temu, through its parcel delivery arm Colissimo, to strengthen logistics collaboration and support local sellers in France.

The partnership aims to improve services for French consumers and sellers, make it easier for local businesses to sell abroad, and promote more efficient logistics flows.

Philippe Dorge, La Poste’s executive vice-president and chief operating officer of the Services-Mail-Parcels business unit, and Sun Qin, president of Temu, shake hands at the signing ceremony.

Under the MOU, La Poste Colissimo and Temu will explore a wide range of initiatives, including:

Reliable parcel delivery in France , with flexible options for home delivery, pickup points, lockers and post offices across the country;

, with flexible options for home delivery, pickup points, lockers and post offices across the country; International fulfillment solutions enabling Temu sellers to reach global shoppers through Colissimo's international network;

enabling Temu sellers to reach global shoppers through Colissimo's international network; Warehousing and flow management through Colissimo's logistics platforms.

As part of its strategy for responsible growth, Colissimo will bring to the partnership its logistics expertise, industrial infrastructure, technical solutions, and innovation capabilities. This includes ongoing efforts to cut carbon emissions from deliveries through the use of electric vehicles, eco-designed packaging, and urban delivery hubs.

"As France's leading postal and logistics provider, we are thrilled to partner with Temu to deliver innovative, sustainable, and efficient solutions for sellers and consumers," said Sanae Murschel, Vice President of International Sales at Colissimo, La Poste Group. "This MOU empowers us to strengthen our collaboration with TEMU. By combining our delivery and logistics capabilities with TEMU's innovative digital solutions, we aim to provide more efficient, compliant, and convenient services to both sellers and consumers across the markets we serve."

Through this collaboration, Colissimo and Temu will also launch a Local-to-Local Domestic Delivery Service, designed to offer French sellers on its platform an end-to-end shipping solution.

Leveraging Colissimo's extensive distribution network, the service will provide flexible parcel collection, nationwide delivery to homes, pickup points and lockers, as well as simple return management. Diversified options such as next-day delivery, same-day delivery in Paris, and delivery to retail outlets will also be available.

Beyond domestic logistics, the partnership will make it easier for French sellers to grow internationally, offering them streamlined logistics support to connect with consumers in new markets. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in particular are expected to benefit from simpler cross-border processes and transparent tracking.

"By combining Temu's marketplace with La Poste's trusted network, we can make it easier for local sellers to expand their reach in France and beyond," said a Temu spokesperson.

Temu entered France in 2023 and opened the marketplace to local sellers in France and across Europe last year. Since then, it has been providing them with a cost-effective channel to reach new customers and grow their businesses. Looking ahead, the company expects local sellers and local fulfilment to account for up to 80% of its European sales.

The MOU lays the groundwork for further agreements and projects to be developed jointly, in line with the evolving needs of French consumers, sellers, and the broader e-commerce ecosystem.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in over 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About La Poste Groupe

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, a subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts and the French State. La Poste Groupe is divided into four business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, Retail Customers and Digital Services, Geopost and La Banque Postale, which, with its subsidiary CNP Assurances, is the 12th largest banking and insurance company in the Euro area.

La Poste Groupe carries out four public service missions that shape its identity: universal postal service, regional development, banking accessibility, and press transport and delivery. Committed to its regional coverage, La Poste Groupe relies on its network of local, human and digital services, the largest in France. This network consists of 40,500 service points including more than 17,000 contact points (post offices, local postal agencies, retail pickup points) and more than 23,500 access points to postal services (Pickup retail relays and lockers, business centers). La Poste Groupe delivers 2.6 billion parcels a year worldwide and 5.6 billion letters, 6 days a week. In 2024, La Poste Groupe generated a turnover of €34.6 billion (44.6% outside France) and had a headcount of 227,000, in more than 60 countries over 5 continents, of which 166,000 in France. Through its strategic plan "La Poste 2030, committed for you", the company is setting the course for profitable and responsible growth in France and internationally based on a robust multi-activity model. As a mission-driven company since June 2021 and a leader in ecological transition and sustainable finance, La Poste Groupe aims to achieve "Zero Net Emissions" by 2040.

